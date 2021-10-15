RIP Patsy Ewenson

Patricia “Patsy” Ewenson, 77, passed away peacefully in her Newport home on Saturday, October 9th, 2021. She now joins her recently deceased husband, Geoffrey Ewenson.

Born in Newport to Helen (Kelly) Dwyer and Timothy Dwyer, she was the fourth of nine children. She spent most of her childhood growing up on Conanicus Ave. and attended St. Catherine’s Academy. She took tremendous pride in the large family she came from and enjoyed a childhood where waterskiing off 3rd Beach, sailing in Newport Harbor, and ice skating on the Big Pond with her brothers, sisters, and cousins was commonplace. She attended the Elms College and received a degree in education.

Patsy met Geoff in the summer of 1967, and they quickly committed their lives to each other, living in New Jersey, Ohio, Illinois, and New York, but eventually settled in her native Newport. She was a fierce advocate and supporter of her children’s education, but her commitment to their athletic pursuits was more obvious. Their passion for competitive sailing led to her own passion to support it. She was Ida Lewis Yacht Club’s Junior Program Chair for many years and did race committee work for countless regattas.

The family house on Kay Street housed sailing instructors every summer, and became a regular refuge for those coming to town for regattas. It was also the obvious place for the large family gatherings; she played hostess for most Thanksgivings, Easters, and police parades. She loved bringing people together, and though she sometimes complained about it, she embraced the circus-like atmosphere..

Patsy was an incredibly loyal friend and family member. Multiple generations sought her company and council because of her genuine personality and authenticity. She did not mince words, but her directness was balanced with a true compassion, a sense of humor, and openness. Many could claim that Patsy took them in as her own son or daughter, whether that was a niece, a friend of a son, a coworker, or a young couple she sold a house to. She had a lot of love to give, and she delivered it in her own unique way.

Her integrity and commitment was not limited to family and friends. Patsy was also devoted to her work, customers, and coworkers. In the real estate world of Newport many would agree she was one of the hardest working and always looked out for her customers’ interests first. As a result, she had many long-term clients and so many of these relationships evolved beyond the typical.

Patsy is survived by her son Nick and daughter-in-law Meredith Ewenson of Newport, her daughter Ashley, son-in-law Oliver, and grandchildren Logan and Wiley Phillips of Lake Tahoe CA, and her daughter-in-law Mary Ewenson of Annapolis, MD. She also leaves behind her siblings and their spouses: Susan Dwyer of Duxbury, MA, Susan and Finton Wallace of Newport, David and Cathy Dwyer of Newport, Mary-Ellen Kirwin of Middletown, Peter and Gale Dwyer of Placerville, CA, Fred and Libby Zorbas of Sunset, SC, and Charlie and Bongkot Dwyer of Koh Samui, Thailand. Her numerous nieces and nephews along with all of their children will miss her dearly.

Patsy was predeceased by her son Geoffrey Michael Ewenson, her husband Geoffrey William Ewenson, and her brothers John and Timothy Dwyer.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, October 20th from 10am-12pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. An informal celebration of life will be held from 1-4pm at The Atlantic Resort, 240 Aquidneck Ave. Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the EWE Spirit Foundation at www.ewespirit.org

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!