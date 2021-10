Natural gas customers may be in for a bit of sticker shock when they open their utility bills this winter. Natural gas prices have been steadily climbing this year, and as of September are trending to be the highest they have been in 13 years. Piedmont Natural Gas is already reaching out to Onslow customers to prepare them for a higher winter bill with tips, tools and assistance programs available to help.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 20 HOURS AGO