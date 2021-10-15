CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merced, CA

Merced College president gives state of the campus

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tzo9p_0cScmQ8700

The president of Merced College gave an update on the state of the campus on Thursday.

People had the chance to gather in person at the college's amphitheater to learn more about what's next for the campus community.

Last year's events were put on hold because of the pandemic.

"It is wonderful to have so many community partners within Merced and the surrounding area. To have them back on our campus and celebrating our successes, and continuing to look for ways that they can support us is a game-changer. We wouldn't be the college we are today if it weren't for this community," said President Chris Vitelli.

Along with the state of the college address, the President's Medallion Award was also presented to Susie Downey and her late husband, Colonel Russell Downey.

The family donated $1 million to the school last year to support student success and access initiatives.

In honor of their generosity, the Merced College Learning Resources Center will be named after the Downeys.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy