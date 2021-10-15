CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayre, PA

Sayre teen charged for threatening to do harm in high school

By Kevin Gfeller, Carl Aldinger
 10 days ago

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Sayre Police have filed charges against a 15-year-old boy after he allegedly made threats to do harm inside Sayre Area High School.

Police said they received information that the teen had told other students to stay home from school as he was going to hire someone to do harm.

He was charged with Terroristic Threats and Disorderly Conduct.

As part of an email to parents, Sayre Area High School Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio said:

“At this time, we do not believe there is a credible threat to school safety on Friday. However, out of an abundance of caution, we will have additional security in place at our school.

We would like to thank the students who came forward about the potential threat. They did the right thing. We encourage all of our families to speak with their children about the serious nature of making threats. We take all potential threats to school safety seriously.”

Jill Daloisio

Dr. Daloisio said Sayre Police are now moving forward with the investigation through the District Attorney’s office.

“I’m really thankful that we have a community of individuals that are looking out for the safety and welfare of our students and our staff,” said Dr. Daloisio. “It just is comforting to know that people feel comfortable to report information that we can look into to keep our kiddos safe and our staff.”

18 News will continue to follow this story and provide information as it becomes available.

