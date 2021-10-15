CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: 1 dead after shooting in York, police investigate

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 10 days ago

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police responded Friday morning, Oct. 15, around 10:45 a.m. to the 400 block of W. Princess Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found Larry Jones, 31, with a gunshot wound.

Jones was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The police department continues to actively investigate the homicide. As of Saturday, Oct. 16, police are looking for a white Mercury Mountaineer they believe to be involved in the shooting. According to the report, they also believe one person was inside the vehicle.

No suspects have been named as of Saturday, Oct. 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department by submitting a tip on the CRIMEWATCH app or online by clicking here . Or, call the department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

