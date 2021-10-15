CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County Man Sets State Record For Largest Landlocked Salmon Catch

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gfujo_0cScjoBc00

A Hunterdon County man recently set a new record for the largest landlocked salmon catch in the state, officials confirmed.

Joe Satkowski of Hampton caught the fish in Merrill Creek Reservoir on Sept. 30, the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife said.

The fish weighed in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces, surpassing the previous 2018 record by 5 ounces, the department said.

The salmon measures 26 inches and has a girth of 16 ¼ inches.

Satkowski caught the fish using a 6-pound test line from his boat, a Temple Forks Outfitter spinning rod, a Shimano Stradic spinning reel and a lure made from a homemade jig.

The reservoir was stocked with 14-inch salmon that were raised at the Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery for three consecutive years starting in 2018.

