CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Retail sales climb despite rising prices, supply issues

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3f4T_0cScjA4g00
Retail Sales A young customer looks at a Halloween mask at a Party City store, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Miami. Americans continued to spend at a solid clip in September despite rising prices and snarled global supply chains that are limiting the flow of goods. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in September from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday, Oct. 15. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) (Marta Lavandier)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Americans continued to spend at a solid clip in September even while facing sticker shock in grocery aisles, car lots and restaurants as snarled global supply chains slow the flow of goods.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in September from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday.

That was a stronger showing than expected. Yet there are lingering concerns as to how resilient shoppers will be if prices continue to head north and shortages lead to frustration heading into the crucial holiday season.

Consumer spending drives about 70% of all U.S. economic activity and a sustained recovery from a pandemic-induced recession will require their participation.

There is no evidence that Americans are pulling back, however, and spending last month was heavy everywhere, from clothing, sporting goods and toy stores to car lots.

“They are coming to enjoy the experience with their families that they hadn’t been able to do in a long time,” said Tiffany Markofsky, chief communications officer at a small toy store chain called Camp.

Camp is reporting strong traffic in stores and has been able to secure popular toys through close ties with its suppliers, Markofsky said.

Some of the increased spending by consumers is the direct result of spiking prices. A gallon of gasoline today costs about $1 more than it did at this time last year so in many cases, Americans aren't buying more, they're just paying more.

The U.S. reported this week that the prices consumers pay rose 0.4% in September, and they're up 5.4% over the past 12 months, matching the fastest pace since 2008. Gasoline, furniture, cars and trips to the grocery store or restaurant have all grown more expensive.

“American consumers still have plenty left in the tank despite some tough-to-find and pricier items," wrote Sal Guatieri, senior economist and director at BMO Capital Markets, in a report published Friday.

Guatieri was particularly surprised by the willingness of Americans to continue buying cars with dealerships running short on supply and manufacturers shutting down factories due to a lack of essential computer chips. Yet there was a 0.6% increase in sales at auto dealers, after a plunge last month.

While the spending increases have been broad, the delta variant had has an influence on where Americans are spending money, with more dollars devoted to buying things, rather than plane tickets or dinners out.

Online sales rose modestly as shoppers feel more comfortable shopping at physical stores. Sales at gasoline stations rose 1.8%. Tellingly, sales at restaurants and bars were virtually flat from the previous month.

The monthly retail report covers only about a third of overall consumer spending, however, and doesn’t include services such as haircuts, hotel stays and plane tickets. But there has been evidence of slowed spending in some of these areas.

Airlines have begun to report declining ticket sales and they blame the spread of the delta variant.

“A lot of gains continue to come from a diversion of spend from services to spending on products," said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail. “Consumers continue to travel, commute and vacation less than they did pre-pandemic, and the expenditure that would normally be made on these activities has found a new home in retail."

Economists have forecast at least a 7% increase in holiday sales, but the pandemic had made predictions more difficult. Steady sales that have been witnessed in clothing, tech or other goods, is not assured due to worker shortages and festering supply chain issues.

The global supply chain is so scrambled, many producers are leaving a bulk of their goods in China as they wait for shipping costs to retreat.

And hiring has slowed in the past two months even as employers post a near-record number of open jobs. About three million people who lost jobs and stopped looking for work since the pandemic have yet to resume job searches, according to recent economic data.

“The main concern now is that supply-chain disruptions and microchip shortages appear to be spreading, limiting selection and tamping down goods demand, "wrote Guatieri. “Meantime, services demand is getting held back by labour shortages, notably in restaurants. Demand isn’t the problem, supply is. “

President Joe Biden told Americans this week that his administration is confident that inflation is under control and announced a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles to help address supply issues.

The will to spend on those goods is there, as evidenced in September, however, it was also the weakest sales growth since March, Saunders said. Momentum will not continue indefinitely, he said, rather it will continue to trend down until it reaches more normalized levels, he said.

“There might be some variation during the final months of the year if consumers decide to go on a big spending spree to celebrate the holidays, but this will be the exception rather than the rule, " he added.

Small businesses and national chains well aware of strangled supply lines are trying to get people in stores now through the use of early holiday promotions in hopes of avoiding missed holiday shipping deadlines.

Target usually begins a holiday price-matching program at the start of November to win over customers. The offer this year is already in full force.

_______

AP Economics writer Chris Rugaber in Washington contributed to this report.

_______

Follow Anne D'Innocenzio on Twitter

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Don’t expect supply-chain or price relief any time soon

President Joe Biden, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have told the public not to worry over the recent inflation, which they insist is “transitory.” They link the problem to supply-chain constraints that they suggest will soon lift. Supply problems have certainly contributed, but early relief seems unlikely.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. As lockdowns were lifted, the spike in consumer demand put more pressure on an already strained system. And in August, a record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs, adding labor shortages to the list of headwinds.
STOCKS
Vox

Why supply chain chaos and inflation could last into 2022

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Friday that Americans should be prepared for the global supply chain to remain in crisis through 2022 — and that the central bank is preparing to deal with the attendant challenges for the US economy. Speaking at a Bank for International Settlements-South African...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNN

Home sales rebound while prices continue to climb

After the housing market finally started cooling off a bit over the summer, sales rebounded in September. The tight inventory of homes, which had been improving earlier in the year, worsened again in September and prices continued to climb, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors. September...
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Danone warns of price increases as supply chain issues cool plant-based milk sales

Count soy milk, dairy and yogurt sales among the items facing growing concern about shipping scarcity, supply constraints and rising costs. Supply chain issues aren’t just creating uncertainties for semiconductor, car and consumer electronics sales. Paris-based Danone said supply chain issues and scarcity in U.S. trucking has complicated the company’s...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Shropshire Star

Inflation edges lower despite rising fuel prices

The Office for National Statistics said Consumer Prices Index inflation fell to 3.1% in September from 3.2% in August. Inflation nudged lower last month despite rising fuel and transport costs. New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the rising cost of living slowed last month, but...
TRAFFIC
talkbusiness.net

The Supply Side: Retailers battle for beauty sales in 2021

Beauty is the newest battleground for market share among top retailers who have each doubled-down their efforts to glean more sales in this higher-margin category this fall. The NPD Group reports that U.S. sales of prestige beauty products dropped 17% last year but recovered about 11% of that loss in the first half of 2021.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#U S Commerce Department#Ticket Sales#Americans#Bmo Capital Markets
StreetInsider.com

Rising prices flatter U.S. retail sales; demand for goods remains strong

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in September in part as more expensive motor vehicles boosted receipts at auto dealerships, but there are fears that supply constraints could disrupt the holiday shopping season amid continued shortages of goods. Given the partial lift from inflation, the surprise increase in...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Retail sales unexpectedly rise as workers return to office

Consumer spending unexpectedly rose in September as retailers benefitted from back-to-school shopping and more workers returning to the office. Retail sales, a measure of spending at restaurants, stores and online, last month rose 0.7% to $625.4 billion, according to the Commerce Department. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a 0.2% decline. The reading was 14.9% above a year-ago levels.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Dow Climbs on Goldman Sachs Earnings, Retail Sales Boom

Stocks climbed Friday, following the best day for the S&P 500 in six months, as corporate earnings and improving sentiment offset persistent inflation concern. At last check the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 362 points, or 1.04%, to, 35,274, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.68% and the Nasdaq gained 0.40%
RETAIL
US News and World Report

Retail Sales Rise in September Better Than Expected

Retail sales rose 0.7% in September, beating expectations, according to an advance estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau released on Friday. Inflation Rises in September, Fueled by Energy, Food and Housing ]. The increase follows a revised gain of 0.9% in August. Economists had predicted a drop of 0.2%, with...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
China
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Retail sales are up, but so are prices

Waikiki had the largest empty retail space. Compare place that did with place that didn't. Howard Dicus explains. Become a part of Hawaii’s premiere multimedia organization, with a reach that stretches far beyond our island shores. Join the Hawaii News Now team today!. Business Report: Foreign trade zones. Updated: Oct....
HONOLULU, HI
Supermarket News

Grocery retail sales climb 7.5% in September

Lifted in part by inflation, grocery sales grew 7.5% year over year in September amid a double-digit gain in overall U.S. retail sales, the U.S. Census Bureau reported. In advance estimates released Friday, September U.S. retail and foodservice sales totaled $625.42 billion (seasonally adjusted), up 0.7% from August and 13.9% from September 2020. Retail trade sales — excluding motor vehicles and parts stores, gas and repair stations — grew 0.8% sequentially to $553.03 billion in September and rose 12.2% from a year earlier.
RETAIL
actionforex.com

Stocks Extend Gains, Retail Sales Unexpectedly Rise

Wall Street looks set to open higher, building on strong gains from Thursday. Inflation fears appear to have eased. Retail unexpectedly rise. US stocks are set to open higher, building on strong gains in the previous session and boosted by better-than-expected retail sales. Retail sales rose by 0.7% MoM in September defying expectations of a decline. August’s number was also revised higher.
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Retail Sales Rise, Showing Resilient U.S. Consumers

American consumers stepped up their spending in September, a sign of resilient demand and rising inflation. September retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% from the previous month, the Commerce Department said Friday, as households shrugged off supply constraints, the Delta variant and the end of enhanced unemployment benefits. The...
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
46K+
Followers
76K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy