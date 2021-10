WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Colorado man who pleaded guilty in the insurrection at the Capitol is apologizing and is seeking probation, new federal court filings show. “I am guilty of being an idiot and walking into that building, and again apologize to America and everyone for my role in participating,” Glenn Wes Lee Croy, 46, wrote in a letter to the federal judge in the case.

ADVOCACY ・ 3 HOURS AGO