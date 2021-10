“Why is my eye twitching?” – hands up if you've ever typed this into Google.. we know we have. Eye twitching is more annoying than it is sinister – that weird sensation of your eye blinking without you even moving it, very strange. You might just be working or reading, watching the television or doing the weekly shop and all of a sudden *twitch*. But why do our eyes twitch, and what can we do to prevent it?

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO