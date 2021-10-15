Week 8 Power Rankings: Dust Settling After The Upsets

#1. Bolles (6-0)- It’s time to get back to work for Bolles, and it’s a big task ahead of them tonight in Stark as the Bulldogs visit Buchholz (6-1). Interestingly enough, the game is not being played in Gainesville but at Bradford High School. What was meant to be a home game for Buchholz has now turned into a neutral site game. Bolles is led by Kade Frew who has run for 873 yards, and 15 touchdowns on the season. Defensively, Bolles has a group of highly recruited hard hitters in Linebackers Hayden Swartz and Jack Pyburn. Buchholz is led by the charismatic playmaker Quan Lee. Lee has 438 receiving yards while playing wide receiver, returner and defensive back. He makes plays all over the field. Senior Adrian Sermons (407yds Rec) and junior Creed Whittmore (1041yds passing ) both have helped lead the Bobcats in total yards.

