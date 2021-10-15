CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Judge denies request to halt vaccine mandate for Washington state employees

By Nick Bowman, MyNorthwest.com
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMHUB_0cScgDXo00
Attorney General Bob Ferguson

A federal judge has denied a request to halt Washington’s vaccine mandate for state workers ahead of an Oct. 18 deadline.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 105 state and city employees, including workers from the Seattle Fire Department, the Bellingham Fire Department, the Washington State Department of Transportation, the state Department of Corrections, Washington State Patrol, and more.

It claimed that the state conducted an “unconstitutional application” of the vaccine mandate by “categorically” denying accommodations for religious and medical exemptions, which had allegedly included the state offering temporary unpaid leave until workers could “return to work vaccinated.”

It further alleged that the state’s mandate resulted in the “disproportionate dismissal of people of color from civil service and health care” roles.

“Given the State’s own data, the Governor, and his subordinates acted with, at minimum, reckless and callous indifference to this reality,” the lawsuit reads.

On Friday, the case went before U.S. District Court Judge Barbara Rothstein, who “denied an attempt to halt Gov. Inslee’s vaccine mandate,” according to state Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

“We successfully defended Governor Inslee’s vaccine policy that ensures a safe and health work environment for all state employees,” Ferguson said on Twitter. “We have successfully defended the Governor’s orders against 42 legal challenges. Our office remains undefeated in these challenges to the Governor’s public health measures.”

Gov. Inslee’s office recently estimated that roughly 90% of state employees have submitted their proof of vaccination. Those who remain unvaccinated while not operating under select union exceptions agreed to by the state could be fired at the start of the next week.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 168

FF2point0
10d ago

you don't need a judge or an attorney to read the constitution. the constitution was written by us to keep them in check, that's why it was written in simple English so you didn't need a degree to decipher. the constitution clearly considers this mandate to be illegal. I don't care which send of the fence you are, you try and circumvent the constitution you are in the wrong. do not comply!

Reply(25)
143
509_drz_rider
9d ago

they have already stated "the federal government does not have the power to force any Vaccine mandate! i guess sometimes people just don't get it!?

Reply(15)
70
Jules Baby
9d ago

Well then, STAND YOUR GROUND! It's time to let them terminate you. Let the grind come to a complete stop! Let the state construction work come to a complete halt. Let the first responders give them a taste of what it's like to have no police presence, no fire fighters and no ambulance drivers. Do not cave to extortion.

Reply(10)
66
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington looks for ‘alternative’ paths to end years-long wait for permanent Daylight Saving Time

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This last March, Washington Sen. Patty Murray expressed her intention to make that the last time the state’s residents would have to set their clocks forward for Daylight Saving Time. With the state setting their clocks back again on Nov. 7, she says her office is ramping up work to end the twice-yearly time changes once and for all.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Appeals court hears claims of jury bias at 'El Chapo' trial

NEW YORK — (AP) — An appeals court should overturn the U.S. conspiracy conviction of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman because of claims that his anonymous jury flouted warnings to avoid media accounts of the case, a lawyer for Guzman urged a three-judge panel on Monday, catching the attention of at least one judge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Opponents of critical race theory seek to flip school boards

GUILFORD, Conn. — (AP) — A racial reckoning began years ago for the Guilford school system, first with an episode in which a student wore blackface makeup to a home football game and then a fraught debate over the elimination of its mascot, the Indians. After the killing of George Floyd, district leaders announced they were doubling down on efforts to address social justice and racism in schools and teaching materials.
SOCIETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 border agents are fired for offensive Facebook posts

Two Border Patrol agents were fired from among 60 found to have committed misconduct for participating in a private Facebook group that mocked migrants and lawmakers, investigators said Monday in the most detailed public account yet of an episode that tarnished the agency's reputation. Most agents' penalties were significantly reduced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Bellingham, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
State
Washington State
City
Bellingham, WA
Seattle, WA
Vaccines
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tennessee senator indicted on campaign cash scheme charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A Tennessee state senator and a Nashville social club owner were indicted on charges that they violated campaign finance laws by illegally concealing the transfer of $91,000 during the Republican lawmaker’s 2016 failed congressional campaign, federal investigators announced Monday. A federal grand jury in Nashville...
TENNESSEE STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

US judge: Pablo Escobar's cocaine hippos legally 'people'

The offspring of hippos once owned by Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar can be recognized as people or “interested persons” with legal rights in the U.S. following a federal court order. The case involves a lawsuit against the Colombian government over whether to kill or sterilize the hippos whose numbers...
ANIMALS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Orthodox patriarch released from hospital, set to meet Biden

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians, was released from a Washington hospital Monday morning after an overnight stay early in his 12-day visit to the United States. Bartholomew, 81, was scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden later Monday at the White House, and also to...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Service#Washington State Patrol#District Court#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kellogg Co. offers to restart talks with striking workers

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — The Kellogg Co. is trying to persuade its 1,400 striking cereal-making workers to return to the bargaining table. The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said Monday that it sent a message to the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers offering to resume contract talks. The workers have been on strike since Oct. 5.
OMAHA, NE
KIRO 7 Seattle

100 teens get lifetime support to foster global service work

NEW YORK — (AP) — Christian Maboko wants to change the world. Starting Monday, the 18-year-old from Burundi, who lives in a Kenyan refugee camp and has co-founded a nonprofit to help address poverty there, will get a lifetime of help with his work from a new philanthropic program to nurture talented teens around the world.
KIDS
KIRO 7 Seattle

US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Children under 18 and people from dozens of countries with a shortage of vaccines will be exempt from new rules that will require most travelers to the United States be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Biden administration announced Monday. The government will require airlines to collect contact...
TRAVEL
KIRO 7 Seattle

'Unite the Right' rally's planners accused in civil trial

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — The violence at the white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville shocked the nation, with people beaten to the ground, lighted torches thrown at counterdemonstrators and a self-proclaimed Hitler admirer ramming his car into a crowd, killing a woman and injuring dozens more. The...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KIRO 7 Seattle

Facebook yanks Bolsonaro video claiming vaccines cause AIDS

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Facebook and Instagram have removed from their platforms a live broadcast that Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro delivered in which he said people in the U.K. who have received two coronavirus vaccine doses are developing AIDS faster than expected. Facebook's press office confirmed in an...
INTERNET
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
67K+
Followers
76K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy