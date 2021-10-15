CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Celebrating Halloween in Illinois? Health officials share new COVID guidance

By Joe Millitzer
WCIA
WCIA
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efl8v_0cScg96900

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health has some new recommendations for celebrating Halloween safely this year. Things have changed a lot since 2020 and COVID vaccines are now available. But, many children do not have a COVID vaccine because it has not yet been approved by the CDC .

Trick-or-treating should take place outside, if possible. Wearing a mask indoors and increasing air circulation by opening doors and windows is encouraged if the festivities move indoors. Anyone handing out or receiving candy should also wash their hands regularly.

Squid Game: Where to buy the hot Halloween costumes

Masks must be worn in all Illinois indoor public buildings, according to an executive order from Governor Pritzker . Health officials are reminding the public that a costume mask is not a substitute or a way to prevent the spread of the virus.

Kids may want to skip costumes that incorporate Halloween masks this year. Illinois health officials don’t recommend wearing a costume mask over a face-covering because it could make breathing more difficult.

Interactive Map: See the top Halloween costumes in each state

Are you going inside a haunted house? The Illinois Department of Health says that you should be wearing a well-fitting mask. They recommend going outdoors to a haunted woods or walk instead.

Halloween parties or other crowded events have the potential to spread COVID-19. Health officials suggest avoiding large gatherings or visiting pumpkin patches and orchards when they are not so busy. Parties should be held outdoors if possible and wearing a mask can help you limit exposure to the virus.

If you’re feeling sick or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 then don’t go to a Halloween party. Get a test and quarantine until a result comes in.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WCIA

Carle to offer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster vaccines to community

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle will begin offering the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to qualifying individuals starting Saturday. Officials said Carle will offer booster options throughout the clinical service area. Champaign CountyThe vaccine clinic at Kohl’s Plaza will begin administering the Moderna booster on Saturday in addition to the currently […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Health officials ask public about their concerns

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — “We ask people to identify their biggest concerns,” Awais Vaid, Champaign Urbana Public Health District, said. The Champaign Urbana Public Health District wants to know what you’re worried about and see what they can do to fix the issues. CUPHD are partnering with local hospitals and other county health boards […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

2021 trick-or-treat hours

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many cities in central Illinois have set trick-or-treat hours for Halloween night this year. – Bloomington: 5 – 8 p.m.– Champaign – Urbana: 5 – 7 p.m.– Clinton: 5- 8 p.m.– Charleston: 5 -8 p.m.– Decatur: 5 – 8 p.m.– Danville: 5 – 8 p.m.– Effingham: 6 – 8 p.m.– Gibson […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
WCIA

Senator Bennett announces recipients of Back-to-Business grants

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many local businesses that have been struggling financially due to the impacts of COVID-19 received grants from the latest round of the Back-to-Business (B2B) program. “This is a much-needed award for businesses in Champaign and Vermilion Counties,” Bennett said. “These grants are important because they will help equip our businesses with […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Gibson City Make-A-wish kid Ryder Luperell gets his playground

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Ryder Luperell is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He wished for a playground in his backyard through Make-A-Wish. His wish was granted Saturday, and it’s safe to say he was speechless. When he got outside, he was welcomed by friends and family who cheered him on as he explored his new […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Party#Covid#Halloween Costumes#Cdc#Squid
WCIA

District Library going fine-free

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Residents of Gibson City do not have to pay fines after returning books late anymore. Moyer District Library published a Facebook post on Monday, announcing they are now a fine-free library. Officials stated, “this means we removed all fines charged on items returned late. You will no longer be asked […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Papa Del’s named small business of the year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Despite all of the challenges this year has brought, one Champaign business has come out on top. Now, its workers are being recognized for all of their hard work. Papa Del’s was named the 2021 Small Business of the Year by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber says the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Teenager starts his own business

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “He’s my son. He’s my son and I’m proud of him and I’m going to stand with him and behind him,” Dwayne Hubbard Senior said. Dwayne Hubbard Jr. started making t-shirts last year in the pandemic and what started as an idea sparked into a business. “In December I made my […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

High school students donate blood to help save lives

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several high school students have been doing their parts to make a difference in the world by recently donating their blood at a local blood drive. In a Facebook post that was published yesterday, ImpactLife officials said students at Champaign Central High School donated 36 pints of blood. This can help […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WCIA

Late freeze may impact your pet

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The first freeze is projected to happen later than normal this year, which means pesks like mosquitoes could be sticking around longer and that could impact your pets. A veterinarian says owners need to continue giving their pets heartworm medicine. Doctor Todd Lykins says fleas and ticks are especially dangerous this […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Make-a-Wish being granted for one Gibson City child

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – A Gibson City family is getting the gift of hope this week. Make-a-wish Illinois is making a child’s wish come true with a big delivery. “I want to cry right now,” Regina Luparell, the mother, said. It’s been an emotional day, week, and year for Luparell, after her son was […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Afghan refugees could be coming to Central Illinois; here’s how to help

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – One group is working to make new neighbors in Macon County feel at home.It’s the Afghan Welcome Home Project of Central Illinois. Sue Montgomery, her sister, Inge Henderson, and niece, Ilene Henderson, saw the evacuations in Afghanistan and knew they had to do something. They said Afghan families will start […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

From the Farm: Kurt Coffey Promotion

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Ashmore, Charleston, the Gary Coffey family and everyone in those parts of Coles and Edgar counties are celebrating the corporate promotion of Kurt Coffey, who now has responsibility for Case IH in North America. “Our farm is between Kansas and the Tuscola area, whereas Charleston is where I went to school […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Harvest Heritage: Hinds Family Farm

KINNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Mitchell Hinds of rural Kinney joined dozens of other farmers Saturday at a memorial tractor ride for 12-year-old Caleb Coogan, who died in an ATV accident four years ago. “It’s a charity, a little scholarship in the tractor drive,” Hinds said. “He enjoyed toy tractors, collected toy tractors. It was something […]
AGRICULTURE
WCIA

Paris School District receives money award for STEAM grant

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Paris Union School District 95 announced Wednesday that they received a $563,707.35 award for a STEAM grant from the Illinois State Board of Education. Officials said this is a competitive grant to help students with after-school and summer programs. This brings the total for competitive grants to $4,463,255.35 since July 1. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

City of Champaign accepting applications for Chief of Police position

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is now accepting applications for Chief of Police position. Officials said candidates can learn more about this position online. Applications must be received by November 24. A hiring decision will be made in early 2022. “The City needs an experienced and engaging professional to lead the highly-skilled […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

1K+
Followers
385
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy