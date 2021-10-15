Lutheran Downtown Hospital honoring St. Joseph Hospital by repurposing stain glass

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday, crews installed two stained glass windows into the new downtown Fort Wayne hospital.

The stained glass was designed in Fort Wayne by City Glass in the late 1970`s. It was recently removed from the Saint Joseph Hospital chapel to be repurposed inside Lutheran Downtown Hospital.

“As we were doing the planning for the chapel, we thought it would be a way to honor St. Joseph Hospital and to take it with us into the future,” said Twilla Lee, CEO of Lutheran Downtown Hospital.

The stain glass windows are carefully removed, cleaned and preserved with a covering during the installation process, Lee said.

To continue honoring the legacy of the hospital, Lee said the new chapel at the Lutheran Downtown Hospital will be named the St. Joseph Chapel.

The new hospital is scheduled to open in November .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.