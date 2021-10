On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the University of Maine hosted its annual Engineering Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students could register using their CareerLink profiles. A wide variety of well-known engineering companies were in attendance including Texas Instruments, Pratt & Whitney and Bath Iron Works. All engineering students were invited to attend and going to the event was highly recommended. At this event, students had the opportunity to network with top ranked engineering companies in order to submit their resume, meet people from the companies and possibly secure interviews for internships and jobs in the future. This year, the fair was held virtually due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO