Supply chain issues also plaguing Central Oregon ski shops

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Boots are being locked in, skis are being waxed and prepped, and the shelves appear to be stocked at Bend’s Powder House Ski & Snowboard -- but not like they usually are.

The supply chain problems plaguing the entire country are also having an impact at Central Oregon’s ski shops.

Powder House owner Todd McGee told NewsChannel 21 Friday, “Typically we’re 98% stocked up by Oct. 1, and right now we’re probably about 80%.”

McGee said he saw this coming last year.

“Typically, orders for next year’s gear are due March 1, we were getting our stuff in the end of January, the beginning of February,” he said.

That’s why the shop has 90 percent of its ski and snowboard boots, but services are also at the mercy of the supply chain.

“Getting things as simple as a file to do edges, and getting parts for machines,” McGee said. “If something happens, it’s going to be difficult to get the part to repair it.”

All in all, though, McGee said Powder House is still in better shape than others in the shop's buying group.

“They put their orders in when they were due, and then typical ship date would be October, and they’re the ones not getting all of their product until closer to December,” he said.

And if you’re trying to use last year as a reference, don’t.

“Worse, we weren’t affected too bad last year in the ski industry,” McGee said.

And he has advice for anyone looking to get outdoor gear for this season.

“You do want to get it sooner rather than later, because once we run out, it’s going to be very hard to resupply it,” he said.

That will also make any custom orders difficult.

