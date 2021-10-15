Severe Weather in Area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia area has a marginal risk for severe weather starting Monday evening into Tuesday. There’s a chance the region could see 1.5 to 3.5 inches of rain due to the storms.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Monday ahead of the potentially severe weather.
“The anticipated Nor’easter storm is forecasted to bring significant flash flooding, coastal flooding, and wind gusts across New Jersey,” Murphy said in a statement. “Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols.”
In preparation for the Nor’easter, I’m declaring a State...
