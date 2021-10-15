CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Severe Weather in Area

westkentuckystar.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere weather is in the region. Click...

www.westkentuckystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Stay Weather Aware: Severe weather Tuesday night

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Monday will be beautiful with highs in the low 70s, sunshine and a light northeast breeze. Lows will drop to the low to mid 50s under mostly clear skies with a light south wind. Tomorrow will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees with a strong...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KAKE TV

Fall severe weather possible Tuesday

A powerful, upper level storm system slamming the west coast will eventually slide east giving the Central Plains a chance of strong and severe storms. These storms could bring large hail, high wind and even a few tornadoes to KAKEland late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Monday will be tame a...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
KLFY News 10

Severe Weather Threat in Acadiana on Wednesday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Strong to severe thunderstorms will be likely in Acadiana on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 as a significant cold front moves through the area. The Storm Prediction Center already has all of Acadiana outlined in their “Slight Risk” Outlook. A “Slight Risk” is considered a 2 out of 5 for the likelihood […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Custer County Chief

Severe weather possible Tuesday

Severe weather is possible in central Nebraska Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 26, 2021) and into the evening. The area of greatest risk is mostly along and east of Highway 83. Main hazards expected at this time are large hail and damaging winds. Some areas may see up to 1/2 inch of precipitation.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak leaves trail of damage across 3 states

Severe weather broke out across the central United States on Sunday, and apparent tornadoes caused destruction and knocked out power but spared lives and, according to reports, resulted in no injuries. At least 13 preliminary tornado reports were filed meaning there is a possibility that October could become a record-breaking month for tornadoes in the United States.
ENVIRONMENT
Itemlive.com

Severe weather alert issued for Lynn

LYNN — The National Weather Service is forecasting the potential for a coastal storm, which could start to impact the city on Tuesday morning and last throughout Wednesday. Flood and The post Severe weather alert issued for Lynn appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
mymoinfo.com

National Weather Service On Severe Weather

(St. Louis) It was a rough night for southeast Missouri when it comes to the weather. Jarod Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the storms on Sunday were very rare for this type of year. Maples says they’ll now have teams that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WVNT-TV

Severe Weather Possible Monday Afternoon

Monday, we run the risk for scattered severe storms through the afternoon hours as a strong cold front swings through the region. Strong winds out of the southwest will provide warm moist air to the region, bringing us back into the low 70s for highs with a twinge of humidity in the air.
ENVIRONMENT
KTBS

Severe weather still possible on Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has Toledo Bend under a Slight Risk of severe storms including tornadoes on Wednesday. The I-20 corridor is under a Marginal Risk due to forecast uncertainty. The powerful upper atmospheric storm responsible for this outlook was battering the west US coast Monday evening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WSPY NEWS

Several Inches of Rain Reported in WSPY Listening Area

The WSPY listening area continues to see heavy rainfall that began Sunday. A wind advisory remains in effect until one Monday afternoon. There were 3.56 inches of rain reported at Ashton Farm in South Central Kendall County and 3.5 inches of rain reported at the Frieders Farm near Sandwich in DeKalb County as of 6 am Monday morning.
SANDWICH, IL
Brenham Banner-Press

Severe weather still possible on Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has Toledo Bend under a Slight Risk of severe storms including tornadoes on Wednesday. The I-20 corridor is under a Marginal Risk due to forecast uncertainty. The powerful upper atmospheric storm responsible for this outlook was battering the west US coast Monday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
inforney.com

Severe weather still possible on Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has Toledo Bend under a Slight Risk of severe storms including tornadoes on Wednesday. The I-20 corridor is under a Marginal Risk due to forecast uncertainty. The powerful upper atmospheric storm responsible for this outlook was battering the west US coast Monday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
elpasoinc.com

Severe weather still possible on Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has Toledo Bend under a Slight Risk of severe storms including tornadoes on Wednesday. The I-20 corridor is under a Marginal Risk due to forecast uncertainty. The powerful upper atmospheric storm responsible for this outlook was battering the west US coast Monday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Chance Of Severe Weather As Parts Of Region Could See Up To 3 Inches Of Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia area has a marginal risk for severe weather starting Monday evening into Tuesday. There’s a chance the region could see 1.5 to 3.5 inches of rain due to the storms. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Monday ahead of the potentially severe weather. “The anticipated Nor’easter storm is forecasted to bring significant flash flooding, coastal flooding, and wind gusts across New Jersey,” Murphy said in a statement. “Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols.” In preparation for the Nor’easter, I’m declaring a State...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy