Elkhart, IN

Event focuses on chemistry in everyday life

By TRUTH STAFF
The Elkhart Truth
The Elkhart Truth
 10 days ago

ELKHART — Families interested in getting off their devices for a few hours of hands-on fun may wish to consider the E3 Robotics Centers’ annual Stem Fest-themed Fast or Slow, Chemistry Makes It Go!

The event offers more than 20 hands-on activities focusing on chemistry is in everyday life. Youth K-12 may wish to enjoy Chemistry Goes Pop, Silly Safaris, origami, E-Sports Robotics, an Escape Room, CSI activities and a Fish Museum. Other entertainment and fun include a magician, classic cars, music and singing pumpkins.

