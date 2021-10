As of Summer 2021, Tenleytown Trash was bought out by Republic Services. Over the course of transition, trash pickup has been sporadic (awful!). Based off posts on the Nextdoor App, this issue has been consistent. Republic Services claims that they have had IT issues with the transfer over from Tenleytown Trash. My condo building (in Bloomingdale) has exhausted patience with the company after contacting the Republic Services HQ Office and speaking with the local Operations Manager. After seeing the service truck drive by our condo building twice today, slowing down, taking a look and driving off without emptying our bins, I am seeking the community’s input for Private trash companies that can service a small condo building.

