169 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported in NE Tennessee on Friday

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 10 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 169 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 287 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Vaccinations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ceO0Z_0cScauzH00

As of today, 231,144 people, or about 45.7% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

Carter County reached a milestone Friday with 35% of its population now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

There were 1,385 new vaccinations over the past week, down 33% from the previous seven-day period and down 53% from about a month ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTT2j_0cScauzH00

New Cases

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oW6Mj_0cScauzH00

New cases reported today by county: Carter +18, Greene +34, Hawkins +22, Johnson +5, Sullivan +39, Unicoi +8, and Washington +43.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,308 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,633 new cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bnn8g_0cScauzH00

There have been 87,971 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDket_0cScauzH00
Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators .

The region and state have higher new case rates than the national average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0F6m_0cScauzH00

Cases Among School-Aged Children

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29aubc_0cScauzH00

Over the past week, there have been 203 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee, the lowest 7-day case count since Aug. 6.

New cases in that age group made up 16% of all new cases reported in the last week.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 38% from a week ago and down 79% from a month ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07nGNs_0cScauzH00

New Deaths

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2fdZ_0cScauzH00

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1, Greene +1, Hawkins +1, and Washington +1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAgxW_0cScauzH00

For the past week, Greene County continued to lead the region in new COVID-19 deaths per population.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Etx7C_0cScauzH00

Northeast Tennessee’s current death rate is nearly double the state’s and nearly triple the national average.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 38 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 37 deaths were reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vv01r_0cScauzH00

There have been 1,454 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,292 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, the region’s lowest active case count since Aug. 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ihxT_0cScauzH00

All seven counties saw a drop in active cases over the past week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgfMp_0cScauzH00

However, Greene County still leads the region in active cases per population.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,124 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,263,068 cases.

The health department also reported 60 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,829 deaths.

There are currently 24,573 active cases in Tennessee, down 917 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,222,666 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 87,971 (169)
Inactive/recovered: 84,225 (287)
Deaths: 1,454 (4)
Active cases: 2,292 (-122)

Carter County
Total cases: 10,374 (+18)
Inactive/recovered: 9,946 (+29)
Deaths: 209 (+1)
Active cases: 219 (-12)

Greene County
Total cases: 13,339 (+34)
Inactive/recovered: 12,561 (+64)
Deaths: 235 (+1)
Active cases: 543 (-31)

Hawkins County
Total cases: 10,046 (+22)
Inactive/recovered: 9,639 (+29)
Deaths: 164 (+1)
Active cases: 243 (-8)

Johnson County
Total cases: 3,489 (+5)
Inactive/recovered: 3,351 (+10)
Deaths: 47 (0)
Active cases: 91 (-5)

Sullivan County
Total cases: 26,265 (+39)
Inactive/recovered: 25,162 (+83)
Deaths: 413 (0)
Active cases: 690 (-44)

Unicoi County
Total cases: 3,104 (+8)
Inactive/recovered: 2,985 (+5)
Deaths: 64 (0)
Active cases: 55 (+3)

Washington County
Total cases: 21,354 (+43)
Inactive/recovered: 20,581 (+67)
Deaths: 322 (+1)
Active cases: 451 (-25)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

WJHL

Ballad Health: 2 more children in Niswonger due to COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two more children are receiving care at Niswonger Children’s Hospital due to COVID-19, according to Ballad Health on Monday. Monday’s scorecard also showed a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ballad facilities across the region, with four fewer hospitalizations than reported on Friday. Two more people were admitted into the Intensive […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Southwest Virginia’s COVID case rate 2.3 times state average

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 case rate remains well over double the state average after experiencing little change over the weekend, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data released Monday. The nine-county News Channel 11 viewing area recorded 267 new COVID cases, eight new COVID hospitalizations and eight new COVID deaths […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Sevier County General Sessions Court canceled through Wednesday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County government announced Sunday night the cancellation of its general sessions court through Wednesday. The move comes after officials confirmed the death of court clerk Connie Holt. Holt, who took office in September 2002 as Sevier County’s first General Sessions Court Clerk, was found dead on Sunday, Oct. 24. […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bristol Tennessee City Schools system ends mask mandate

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students and staff are no longer required to wear masks at Bristol Tennessee City Schools, the system announced. A Facebook post reads that while masks are still recommended, the district has averaged fewer than one COVID-19 case per day over the past three weeks. The COVID-19 protocols changed beginning Monday, Oct. […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Mountain City officials release Halloween guidelines

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Halloween will be celebrated on Oct. 31 in Mountain City, and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have set rules for the city’s children to follow. According to a notice from the city, trick-or-treating will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31, with the following stipulations: […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Sevier County court clerk found dead, per official

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevier County government official confirmed Sunday night that the Sevier County General Sessions Clerk Connie Holt had been found dead earlier in the day. Perrin Anderson, the Sevier County Assistant Mayor for Governmental Affairs, said Connie Holt was found deceased and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Washington County Commission to vote on resolution opposing COVID mandates

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County commissioners will vote Monday night on a resolution asking state and federal legislators not to take up or support any actions that would regulate private businesses’ COVID-19 decisions. The recommendation passed the commission’s Health, Education and Welfare committee by a 4-1 vote earlier this month with chairwoman Jodi Jones […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Freedom rally in Oak Ridge protests vaccine mandates

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of federal employees or contractors in East Tennessee will be required to get their COVID-19 vaccination due to an executive order from President Biden which includes employees at Y-12 and ORNL in Oak Ridge. A freedom rally was held on Saturday in Oak Ridge to protest these mandates. Cecil […]
OAK RIDGE, TN
WJHL

Northeast Tennessee lawmakers discuss COVID-19 issues ahead of special session

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – In Wednesday’s special session, lawmakers plan to tackle issues regarding vaccines, masks, executive power and federal mandates. “My phone and my e-mail have been blown up with people tired of not being able to make their own decisions about their healthcare and being shoved around,” Rep. Bud Hulsey (R) said. Lieutenant […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Haunted Tri-Cities: The Old Deery Inn in Blountville

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Old Deery Inn is a staple in the Blountville community. In a region rich with history, this piece of property contains tales of the Civil War, Presidential visits, and even a few spooks along the way. According to Ed Bush, the Chairman of the Sullivan County Historical Preservation Association, the […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Traffic in downtown Johnson City to be impacted by road work

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Road work will be impacting traffic in the downtown Johnson City area starting Monday. According to a release from the city, Atmos Energy will be working on Tipton Street starting at 8:30 a.m. This will have an impact on traffic on Buffalo and Spring Street as well as West State […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Inmate stabbed multiple times with homemade weapon at Northeast Correctional Complex, TDOC says

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) administrators told News Channel 11 that an inmate at Northeast Correctional Complex was stabbed multiple times and required outside medical care on Sunday. According to TDOC public information officer Robert Reburn, an “incident” between two inmates ended with one stabbing the other with a homemade […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Ballad CEO to testify before congressional subcommittee on nursing shortage, other topics

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine will testify before a congressional subcommittee on Tuesday and is expected to address the national nursing shortage and other topics, according to a release from the hospital system. Levine is among seven witnesses who will provide testimony during the “Caring for America: Legislation to support […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport City Schools hosting online COVID-19 vaccination information session

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport City schools will be streaming an online session about COVID-19 vaccinations Monday, Oct. 25. The event will feature the Director of Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program Dr. C. Buddy Creech, and Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse for a presentation on COVID-19 vaccinations, followed by a live question and answer […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Local authorities disposing of prescription meds for National Drug Take-back Day

(WJHL) – For the 11th annual National Drug Take-Back Day, local authorities are doing their part to make sure prescription medications don’t make their way into the wrong hands. Originally started by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the day serves to remind Americans that expired and unused medications can still put you or others at risk. […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Sullivan Co. deputies at Central Middle School after threat made on Snapchat

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) confirmed with News Channel 11 Monday morning that deputies are at Central Middle School after a post on Snapchat alarmed authorities. Capt. Andy Seabolt said that while there is no perceived threat, SCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the incident. He said the post […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

THP: 2 injured after multi-motorcycle crash in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two motorcyclists were injured Sunday evening after a crash in Hawkins County. According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), two Harley-Davidson motorcycles, a 1990 model and 1998 model, were heading north on Old Union Road near Walnut Street at 4:52 p.m. THP reports one of the […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
