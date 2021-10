The year 2020 and its follow-on effects into 2021 have been a springboard for organizations. Digital transformation (DX) and its associated business goals, process improvements and carefully architected evolution went 'live' for many organizations overnight instead of in years. Among the heroes of technology is A.I. in its many manifestations: as an analytic application seeing patterns in data, in predictive capability and on the front-line interfacing with customers. A.I. can also be a housekeeper keeping tabs on internal requirements and compliance aiding not only the organization but supporting customers and employees alike. Learn how forward-looking organizations are approaching and utilizing A.I. as part of their next generation of customer care.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO