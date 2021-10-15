CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio farmers' 2,164-pound green squash sets world record

By Ben Hooper
 10 days ago
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A pair of Ohio farmers took their 2,164-pound green squash to a giant vegetable competition and walked away with a world record.

Todd and Donna Skinner, who have been growing pumpkins and squash for nearly 30 years, said they knew their green squash was going to be impressive at the Oakland Nursery National Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Dublin, but they were stunned to see it tip the scales at 2,164 pounds.

"We had a rough idea that it was going to weigh nice, but not that heavy," Donna Skinner told WTOV-TV.

Oakland Nursery said the Skinners are now world record holders for the heaviest green squash.

"Truly a sight to be seen," the business said in an Instagram post.

