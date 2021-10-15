CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP Chair Hugin discusses a path to victory for Jack Ciattarelli

By Michael Aron
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did this week’s gubernatorial debate give Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli a bump in support? What is Ciattarelli’s strategy in...

Shore News Network

Phil Murphy could be leading Jack Ciattarelli nearly 2 to 1 after as early voting begins in New Jersey

NEWARK, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has taken a commanding lead out of the gates as the 2021 gubernatorial election kicked off with ten days of early voting. Those votes are going in his favor so far by a margin of 2 to 1. As of Saturday, 237,000 Democrats cast their vote in the election via mail-in ballot. In contrast, just 77,000 Republicans cast their votes and 56,000 unaffiliated voters represented. Even if all of the Republicans and unaffiliated voters cast a vote for Ciattarelli, Murphy would be leading the race 237,000 to 130,000.
ELECTIONS
New Jersey Globe

Hugin slams Murphy for rallying with national Democrats

With Gov. Phil Murphy inviting a parade of steadily more prominent Democrats to visit New Jersey in recent weeks, New Jersey Republican Party Chairman Bob Hugin today derided the visits as evidence that the governor is concerned about his re-election chances. “[Murphy’s brought] Kamala Harris here, Joe Biden, former President...
POLITICS
insidernj.com

Hugin Says He Sees Biden as ‘a Sign of Desperation’

Joe Biden is in New Jersey on Monday to promote universal preschool and groundbreaking for the Portal Bridge, an important step toward a new Hudson River tunnel. This is an official presidential journey, not a campaign trip. “Yeah, sure, right,” observed Bob Hugin, the chair of the state Republican Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
New Jersey State
NJ Spotlight

Ciattarelli barnstorms NJ in final full week of campaign

Republican underdog Jack Ciattarelli hit the ground running this final full week of campaigning for governor. He’ll be barnstorming across New Jersey, buoyed by a tightening race. One recent poll put him just six points behind incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy, who welcomed President Joe Biden to New Jersey on Tuesday. Ciattarelli’s response? “He can bring in Joe Biden. He can bring in Kamala Harris. He can bring in Barack Obama. I’m bringing in you! That’s who I’m bringing in. You guys can help deliver that win,” he told supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NJ Spotlight

Obama makes push for Murphy, early voting opens in NJ governor’s race

The former president rallied Democrats in Newark as people across the state voted in person ahead of the November elections for the first time. Former President Barack Obama fired up a crowd of Democrats in Newark at a campaign rally Saturday night, extolling them to vote for Gov. Phil Murphy and Democrats up and down the ticket to keep the state moving forward.
NEWARK, NJ
cbslocal.com

Candidate Conversations: Jack Ciattarelli

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBSN New York is holding in-depth conversations with the 2021 New Jersey gubernatorial candidates. CBS2’s Kristine Johnson spoke to Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli. The conversation began with the topic of women’s rights and abortion rights. One campaign ad makes Ciattarelli out to be completely against a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phil Murphy
Jack Ciattarelli
Bob Hugin
News 12

Jack Ciattarelli campaigns in Lakewood – a potential Republican stronghold

Lakewood is one of the fastest-growing towns in New Jersey and has an interesting political makeup. The town voted for both Donald Trump and Phil Murphy. And now Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli visited the town looking to bolster support in what could be a Republican stronghold in this year’s election.
ELECTIONS
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Poll Finds Jack Ciattarelli Cutting Deeper Into Gov Murphy’s Lead

As the Republican candidate in New Jersey’s race for the governorship visited Lakewood, a new poll was released showing him sharply closing incumbent Governor Phil Murphy’s lead. The poll, released by Emerson/PIX11 Thursday afternoon, found that Governor Murphy now leads Jack Ciattarelli 50% to 44% – just 6 percentage points...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
insidernj.com

Jack Ciattarelli Talks Leadership, Taxes and COVID-19 with Steve Adubato

Recorded on 9/23/21 as part of “Decision 2021: Who Will Lead NJ?” Steve Adubato sat down with Gubernatorial Candidate Jack Ciattarelli (R) in an in-depth interview to discuss the 2021 NJ Gubernatorial election and his priorities for New Jersey. Steve Adubato talks with Ciattarelli about his goals for New Jersey, the impact of the public health crisis on small businesses and nursing homes, former President Trump’s leadership and what he would have done differently than Governor Murphy during the 2020 lockdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
insidernj.com

NJ 2021: Gov. Murphy with 6-Point Lead Over GOP Challenger Ciattarelli

A new Emerson College/PIX 11 poll of the New Jersey gubernatorial race finds Governor Phil Murphy with a six-point lead over Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, 50% to 44%, among likely voters.Seven percent (7%) of voters are still undecided; among the undecided voters, 59% are leaning towards Ciattarelli and 41% are leaning towards Murphy. When these voters are allocated, the race tightens to four points, with Murphy at 52% and Ciattarelli at 48%.Murphy is leading among women, 57% to 40%, while Ciattarelli is leading among men, 50% to 41%. Murphy leads among those aged 18-29 (58% to 42%), those 30-49 (47% to 41%), and those 65 and older (53% to 42%). Among those 50-64, Ciattarelli leads 49% to 46%.
ELECTIONS
NJ Spotlight

Ciattarelli takes aim at cities with message of empowerment

GOP candidate for governor pitches regulatory relief, tax breaks. Gov. Phil Murphy has been making the case for his urban bona fides, spending freely and borrowing money to expand services to poor and urban communities, from expanded unemployment benefits to tuition-free community college and legal marijuana. New Jersey’s cities may...
POLITICS
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

