The Minnesota Vikings placed defensive back Patrick Peterson on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Peterson exited Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with what was described as cramps at the time. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said he doesn't believe it will be a season-ending injury, but that may be an indication that they expect Peterson to miss more than the minimum three games. Cameron Dantzler will likely see the biggest boost in playing time and there will be larger roles for Bashaud Breeland and Mackenzie Alexander. The Vikings have their bye in Week 7 before facing the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears in Weeks 8-9.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO