CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama pastor charged with raping a teen receives probation

By Seth Feiner, Glen Horn
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pG6x4_0cScWiQH00

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — An Enterprise pastor charged with rape has received a plea deal of probation that will keep him from serving any time behind bars.

Jason Greathouse struck a plea deal with Coffee County District Attorney Tom Anderson to downgrade his 20-year rape sentence to one-year unsupervised probation, according to Greathouses’ attorney, David Harrison.

The alleged crime occurred in 2008 when Greathouse was 24 and the victim was 14. Greathouse had been living with her family and had a sexual relationship with the victim.

Newton man arrested on sexual torture charges, bond set at $180K

The plea deal also downgrades his charges from second-degree rape to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor charge.

Harrison said he applauds the Coffee County Circuit Judge Jeff Kelley and Coffee County District Attorney Tom Anderson on their handling of this case.

So far, the Coffee County District Attorney’s Office has not responded to WDHN’s request for comment on the case.

This is a developing story and WDHN will have updates as they become available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Mexican national convicted of cocaine trafficking

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mexican national was convicted by a federal jury last week for possessing with intent to distribute cocaine. Gilberto Gonzalez, 44, of Houston, Texas, was driving a flatbed truck from Houston to Atlanta when he was stopped by Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy for a traffic violation on I-65. Gonzalez and his […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Family of teenage shooting victim speaks out; surgery still needed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Sunday afternoon, the victim’s family of one of the recent drive-by shootings in Dothan spoke about the need for help and healing. Just one week ago on Sunday, a drive-by shooting occurred on Grant Street in Dothan. The shooting, which injured three, including a three-year-old and a 19-year-old, continues to […]
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Coffee County, AL
Coffee County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
WKRG News 5

Nurse, mother survives murderous wrath of estranged husband

Warm Springs, Ga. (WRBL) – Sarah Holiday’s abuse at the hands of her husband ended when she pointed a gun at him and fired twice. The date was January 7, 1995. Sarah, estranged from her husband, Darryl Prather, was preparing to drive from her parents’ home in Warm Springs, Georgia to Columbus. She felt her […]
WARM SPRINGS, GA
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Three injured in Mill Street shooting

UPDATE (10:04 a.m. 10/25/2021) — Mobile police say three people were hurt in a shooting on Mill Street Sunday evening. According to police, three unknown suspects shot the victims, a vacant car parked at the home was also hit by the gunfire. Police say two female victims and a male victim were shot at a […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Anderson
WKRG News 5

Deadly shooting overnight Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A deadly shooting occurred overnight Sunday morning in Fort Walton Beach. Around 4:10 a.m. on Oct. 24 FWB Police officers responded to Eglin Parkway SE and First Streat SE in reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, Tykeis D. Noland, 20, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Noland was transported […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Pastor#Wdhn#The Coffee County Circuit
WKRG News 5

Fire damages Saraland Ruby Tuesday

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire damages a popular chain restaurant in Saraland. Viewer Penny Honodel sent us this video. The fire was called in just before 1:00 o’clock Monday morning at Ruby Tuesday’s. Saraland Fire Chief Jeff Ludlam said firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building near […]
SARALAND, AL
WKRG News 5

A Richwood High School student was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to school

RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 25, 2021, a Richwood High School student, 18-year-old Chris Gilbert, was entering the school when school administrators performed a random bookpack screen. Gilbert became agitated when administrators searched his bag. Once Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were called to the scene, Gilbert dropped his bag and walked off. According […]
RICHWOOD, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

George County Sheriff’s takeback on old medication

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County Sheriff’s Office is collecting old, unused, and expired medication Saturday, Oct. 23. GCSO wants to take back the drugs so they don’t end up in the wrong hands. The take-back will be held until 2 p.m. on Old Highway 63 South at the Wayne Lee’s Grocery.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Mobile Fire-Rescue awarded $1.25 million grant

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) received the Port Security Grant Oct. 19 in Mobile. The $1.25 million grant will allow the MFRD to purchase new equipment to protect Mobile’s port infrastructure, according to a Facebook post from the MFRD. The MFRD will purchase fireboats that include: firefighting defense capabilities chemical defense […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy