CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Russellville, AL

UPDATE: ALEA cancels alert for missing Russellville woman possibly suffering from impaired judgement

By Zach Hester
CBS 42
CBS 42
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rvs6b_0cScVd2r00

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — UPDATE (10/17): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has cancelled the missing person alert for 28-year-old Kayla Leigh Ergle.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Russellville Police Department is searching for a 28-year-old woman last seen in the Phil Campbell area.

On Friday, authorities asked for public assistance in locating Kayla Leigh Ergle, a 28-year-old woman living with a condition that may impair her judgment. She was last seen on Oct. 10.

Search underway for missing Montgomery woman not seen since August

Officials describe Ergle as a white woman, 5’2″, 130 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde or strawberry hair.

If anyone has information on Ergle’s whereabouts, contact Russellville Police at 256-332-2230.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS 42

Search underway for missing teen in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen in Fairfield. Deandre Woods, 16, was last seen on Oct. 19 wearing a white tank top, black pants and black Ugg-styled shoes. He is described as being 5-foot-6 and weighing 160 pounds with black hair […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Russellville, AL
City
Montgomery, AL
Russellville, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Phil Campbell, AL
CBS 42

Family of teenage shooting victim speaks out; surgery still needed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Sunday afternoon, the victim’s family of one of the recent drive-by shootings in Dothan spoke about the need for help and healing. Just one week ago on Sunday, a drive-by shooting occurred on Grant Street in Dothan. The shooting, which injured three, including a three-year-old and a 19-year-old, continues to […]
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

Man charged with attempted murder for September shooting in Brighton

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder Friday for allegedly shooting another man in Brighton on September 28. Demarcus Javante Daniels, 28, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder. He was booked with a $30,000 bond. Captain Kenneth Hooten with the Brighton Police Department responded to a […]
BRIGHTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Alea#Judgement#Wiat#Whnt
CBS 42

‘Never forget our baby’: Aniah Blanchard’s mother asks attendees of vigil to remember her daughter on ‘Forever Aniah Day’

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Family, friends and the Auburn Police Department joined together to celebrate the life of Aniah Blanchard Saturday. Blanchard, 19, was last seen two years ago, Oct. 23, 2019 at a Chevron gas station on South College Street in Auburn, Alabama. Her body would be found just over a month later in […]
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Over 150 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop on I-22

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men and found over 150 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon. Jesus Lozano-Penaloza (left) and Rossel Antonio Figueroa-Lopez (right) were arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana. Both men are not residents of Alabama, according to JCSO. Lozano-Penaloza, 45, is […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham community remembers ‘Cupcake’ on two-year anniversary of her body being found

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – “Never again” are the words from the Birmingham community as the family of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney remembered her life on the two-year anniversary of police finding her body. Cupcake was kidnapped from a birthday party at Tom Brown Village, spawning community searches and national coverage to follow. Officials found the three-year-old’s […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy