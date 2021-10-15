Walk in remembrance of angel babies

Friday is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, and one local organization is hosting a walk for parents who have lost their children.

Angel Parents of North Dakota is a group for parents who have lost a child during pregnancy or infancy.

The group is organizing a Remembrance Walk at Roosevelt Park in Minot Friday night.

Two mothers that lost their children last year are thankful for the group and the remembrance walk.

“There are always people out there that are willing to help and will reach a hand out and be there for you,” said Holly Schlotfeldt.



“Losing a child myself, it’s very important to keep their memory alive and to honor them in any way you can,” said Amy Lee. “And so, this Remembrance Walk and lighting of the candles definitely is a way to do that.”

The walk begins at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a candle lighting at 7 to honor all of the angel babies.

