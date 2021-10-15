Escambia County man sentenced for sexually assaulting teenager in 2020

ESCAMBIA COOUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — An Escambia County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of sex abuse crimes that occurred last year.

William Thomas Brown was charged with sexual battery after a teenager reported him for sexual assault in 2020. Although he pled no contest, a circuit court judge determined him to be a sexual predator, according to news release from State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden.

After Brown serves his 12 year sentence, he will serve 10 years of Sexual Offender Probation, according to the release.

