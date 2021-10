Showplace Cinemas locations throughout the Evansville area are about to look a lot different in the near future. After a year that where cinemas were virtually shut down due to the pandemic, movies are finally returning to the big screen, and Showplace Cinemas has decided to make some major improvements to offer much more than popcorn and movies for its guests. As you know, Showplace Newburgh made some huge upgrades a few years ago when they introduced us to the Newburgh Family Entertainment Center which features an arcade, bowling lanes, laser tag, and restaurant. Following the success of that, other Showplace Cinemas locations will be making similar upgrades.

INDIANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO