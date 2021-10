PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Congressman Mike Kelly is facing scrutiny over stocks purchased by him and his wife. The Associated Press reports a congressional ethics watchdog has concluded there is reason to believe the congressman and his wife used non-public information to buy stock last year in an Ohio steelmaker. That is something that could violate federal law and House rules. In a statement provided to KDKA from Rep. Kelly’s press secretary, they say he has been open about his finances, adding the details in the report were disclosed by Kelly. “Congressman Kelly has been open and transparent about his required financial...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO