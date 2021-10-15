Boil advisory lifted for Tennyson Water Utility customers

TENNYSON, Ind (WEHT) – Officials have lifted a boil advisory issued earlier this week for water customers located on White Road, Winsett Road, State Road 62, Maxville Road, Smith Road, Campbell Road, Geyer Road, Barchett Road, and State Road 161 in the Degonia Springs area.

Officials say that bacteriological samples have been collected and the test results were satisfactory.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).