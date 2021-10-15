CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katey Sagal Recovering at Hospital After Being Hit By Car in Los Angeles

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "Rebel": Katey Sagal & Andy Garcia Break Down Their Characters. Katey Sagal is on the mend after reportedly being hit by a car in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, who cited law enforcement sources, the actress was struck by a vehicle when she was crossing the street as a pedestrian...

