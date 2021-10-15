CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Insights On The Agricultural Biotechnology Global Market To 2030 - Trend Forecasts And Growth Opportunities

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market 2020-2030 by Product, Technology, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global agricultural biotechnology market will reach $115.0 billion by 2030, growing by 9.8% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising population, the burgeoning demand for food, and the rising adoption of enhanced technologies for crop cultivation.This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global agricultural biotechnology market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19). In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure
  • Growth Drivers
  • Restraints and Challenges
  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
  • Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global agricultural biotechnology market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Technology, Application, and Region. Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction 2 Market Overview and Dynamics2.1 Market Size and Forecast2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market2.2 Major Growth Drivers2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product3.1 Market Overview by Product3.2 Biotech Seeds3.2.1 Biotech Seeds by Breeding Type3.2.2 Biotech Seeds by Trait Type3.2.3 Biotech Seeds by Crop Type3.3 Biologicals3.3.1 Biopesticides3.3.2 Biostimulants3.3.3 Biofertilizers3.3.4 Genetic Biologicals3.4 Biotechnology Tools3.4.1 DNA Sequencing3.4.2 Biochips3.4.3 Gene Editing3.4.4 Synthetic Biology3.4.5 RNA Interference3.5 Synthetic Biology-enabled Products3.5.1 Polymers3.5.2 Biofuels3.5.3 Enzymes3.5.4 Oils & Lubricants3.5.5 Other Renewables 4 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology4.1 Market Overview by Technology4.2 Genome Editing4.3 Synthetic Biology4.4 Genetic Engineering4.5 Marker-assisted Breeding4.6 Plant Breeding4.7 Germplasm4.8 Other Technologies 5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application5.1 Market Overview by Application5.2 Foliar Spray5.3 Seed Treatment5.4 Soil Treatment5.5 Other Applications 6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-20306.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country6.2.1 Overview of North America Market6.2.2 U.S.6.2.3 Canada6.2.4 Mexico6.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country6.3.1 Overview of European Market6.3.2 Germany6.3.3 U.K.6.3.4 France6.3.5 Spain6.3.6 Italy6.3.7 Russia6.3.8 Rest of European Market6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market6.4.2 Japan6.4.3 China6.4.4 Australia6.4.5 India6.4.6 South Korea6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region6.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country6.5.1 Argentina6.5.2 Brazil6.5.3 Chile6.5.4 Rest of South America Market6.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country6.6.1 UAE6.6.2 Saudi Arabia6.6.3 South Africa6.6.4 Other National Markets 7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Overview of Key Vendors7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A7.3 Company Profiles

  • ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
  • BASF SE
  • Bayer AG
  • Benson Hill Inc.
  • Certis USA LLC
  • Corteva, Inc.
  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
  • Eurofins Scientific SE
  • Evogene Ltd.
  • Isagro Group
  • KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
  • Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.
  • Novozymes A/S
  • Performance Plants Inc.
  • Syngenta AG
  • Vilmorin & Cie S.A
  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfydne

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-agricultural-biotechnology-global-market-to-2030---trend-forecasts-and-growth-opportunities-301401258.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Global Modular Construction Market Is Expected To Be Worth Around USD 175.15 Billion By 2025 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Modular Construction Market by Type (Permanent and Re-locatable), by Material (Steel, Wood, Construction, Precast Concrete, and Plastics), and by Application (Industrial, Education, Housing, Commercial, and Healthcare): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018-2025". According to the report, the global modular construction market was valued at approximately USD 111.24 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 175.15 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 6.7% between 2019 and 2025.
CONSTRUCTION
TheStreet

Wasabi Technologies Accelerates APAC Operations And Growth With New Storage Region In Osaka

BOSTON and OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced a new storage region in Osaka, Japan that will expand the availability and speed of services throughout the region following the launch of Wasabi's Japanese headquarters in Tokyo in June 2021. Wasabi has strengthened its strategic partnership with NTT Communications Corporation , with NTT serving as the cornerstone tenant at the Osaka location while Wasabi expands its operations footprint to meet the exploding demand for cloud storage infrastructure in Japan and across Asia.
BUSINESS
TheConversationCanada

How to make fragile global supply chains stronger and more sustainable

In 2019, global supply chains moved more than US$19 trillion in exported goods. The production and sale of many items we need and use — including toys, clothes, food, electronics and home furniture — depend on global supply chains. For most of us, supply chains are no longer an abstract concept. The COVID-19 pandemic raised our awareness about the interdependence of our economic systems. We now understand the many ways these chains directly shape and impact our lives. The pandemic has also revealed the fragility of global supply chains as U.S. President Joe Biden and others warn of the impact...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Global Migraine Drugs Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Migraine Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global migraine drugs market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Migraine is a neurological condition that causes unilateral or throbbing pain in the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Researchandmarkets Com#Gl
TheStreet

Global Network Function Virtualization Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global network function virtualization (NFV) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at...
SOFTWARE
Rebel Yell

Viscometer Market 2021 Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Business Insights, Key Trends and Forecast by 2028

Viscometer indicates the discipline of internal medicine, including the diagnosis and treatment of rheumatic diseases. Rheumatic diseases are described as the inflammation that affects joints, tendons, bones, ligaments, and sometimes organs. These conditions are also known as musculoskeletal disease, causing deformity, severe pain, and morbidity. The treatment leads to be very costly. Various types of rheumatic diseases with several symptoms are seen all over the world among all age groups.
MARKETS
Rebel Yell

Helicopter Rotorblades Market Share, Size Global Historical Analysis,Industry Key Strategies, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends And Growth Opportunities Forecasts To 2027

The corporate intelligence study on the Global Helicopter Rotorblades Market is a comprehensive assessment of current and historic trends, pricing information, production insights, and marketing strategies. It provides approximations related to the performance potential of the global Helicopter Rotorblades market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027 through inspection of all-inclusive primary and secondary research discoveries. The business intelligence report is constructed by applying industry leading data valuation tools to confirm complete accurateness. Many developments and trends in the global Helicopter Rotorblades market are outlined and their effects on industries are deliberated in this research report. It also offers a complete snapshot of the global Helicopter Rotorblades market to aid new as well as present players in the industry to determine probable new opportunities and creative ways to confront upcoming challenges.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Biology
TheStreet

Global Fast Food And Quick Service Restaurant Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global fast food and quick service restaurant market reached a value of US$ 260 Billion in 2020. Looking...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

India Spices Market Report 2021: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Till 2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "India Spices Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the spices market in India grew at a CAGR of 15% during 2015-2020. Spices are various seeds, barks, roots, twigs, and dried plant parts that are utilized for seasoning and flavoring food recipes. They are further deployed for preserving pickles and other food products for later consumption. Some of the commonly used spices include nutmeg, cloves, chili powder, ginger, garlic, tamarind, black pepper, and turmeric. These spices are accessible in different forms, such as whole, ground, and crushed.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. As lockdowns were lifted, the spike in consumer demand put more pressure on an already strained system. And in August, a record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs, adding labor shortages to the list of headwinds.
STOCKS
TheStreet

A New Era Of Innovation: How The Bijou Electronics Power Quality Score™ Will Revolutionize The Power Electronics Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to anything electronic, data is king; but when it comes to power electronics and energy, whose data can be trusted? Regulatory agencies require labeling for consumers on how much an appliance costs per year to operate, but what about the quality of the power? One purpose-driven company is on a mission to conserve energy, diagnose power quality, and push the power electronics manufacturing industry forward by inspiring better designs and implementation.
ELECTRONICS
Sourcing Journal

Parkdale: Leading the World in Sustainable Yarn Manufacturing and Fiber Technology

As the world’s leading manufacturer of spun yarns, Parkdale is fully committed to creating innovative and cost-effective solutions that protect the environment and improve lives. With over 29 manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico and South America, the company can produce over 8,000 tons of yarn per week. What has made Parkdale so successful since its inception in 1916? They place sustainability, the environment and their customers at the heart of the organization and are committed to continuous improvement. By joining forces with the U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Parkdale assures its customers that the cotton ﬁber in its supply chain is...
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Denbury And Mitsui Announce MOU And Start Of Joint Evaluation For Low-Carbon Solutions Opportunities

Denbury Onshore, LLC ("Denbury"), a subsidiary of Denbury Inc. (DEN) (collectively "Denbury") and Mitsui E&P USA LLC ("MEPUSA"), a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd ("Mitsui"), announce they have commenced a joint evaluation of potential opportunities in the U.S. Gulf Coast to develop carbon-negative oil assets utilizing anthropogenic CO 2 via Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage ("CCUS"). As part of the evaluation, MEPUSA and Denbury seek to jointly pursue CO 2 offtake opportunities from Mitsui's potential projects along the U.S. Gulf Coast. MEPUSA will also identify international CCUS opportunities in which Denbury and MEPUSA could further collaborate.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Ports giant DP World expects container volume growth to moderate in Q4

DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dubai ports giant DP World said on Tuesday it expected growth in shipping freight container volumes to moderate in the next quarter after volumes handled rose 8.1% in the third quarter. Global supply chain disruptions due to pandemic-driven lockdowns and an unexpectedly rapid recovery in...
INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu to flip Dogecoin as analysts see SHIB price rising to $0.01

The trade volume of Shiba Inu tokens in the wrapped Ethereum market explodes, crossing $230 million overnight. The return rate of the SHIB-ETH pool exceeded 120% to hit a new high on October 24. With SHIB’s Doggy DAO launches, BONE holders will make proposals and vote for the ecosystem. Analysts...
STOCKS
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

(Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Yet one year on, the technology titan has lost a whopping $344 billion in market capitalization -- the biggest wipe-out of...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

US retail giants pull Chinese surveillance tech from shelves

In a statement to TechCrunch, Home Depot said it’s “committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical sourcing and we immediately stopped selling products from Lorex when this was brought to our attention.” Home Depot also stopped selling Ezviz products, a spokesperson confirmed. Best Buy said it was “discontinuing its relationship” with both Lorex and Ezviz.
RETAIL
electrek.co

I actually bought a cheap electric pickup truck from Alibaba. Here’s what showed up

Some readers may recall that a few months ago I bought a cheap electric mini-truck on Alibaba. I know this because I’ve gotten emails almost daily ever since, asking if my Chinese electric pickup truck has arrived (with some humorously calling it my F-50). Well, now I can finally answer, “Yes!” and share with you exactly what I received.
CARS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
60K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy