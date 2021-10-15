CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Pagos Raises $10M To Scale Platform Helping Companies Understand And Optimize Payments Performance

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pagos, a data and insight SaaS platform tailored to drive better performance and optimization of their customers' existing payments infrastructure, today announced $10M in new Seed funding. The investment round was led by Underscore VC and Point72 Ventures alongside prominent investors and visionary executives including Amit Jhawar (former GM of Venmo), Bill Ready (President of Commerce, Payments & Next Billion Users at Google), Billy Chen (VP, Financial Partnerships at Finix), and Rich LaBarca (GM Dynamics 365 Customer Insights at Microsoft).

Payment processing is fundamental to customer relationships, revenue, and the bottom line, yet most companies do not have the tools, data, knowledge, or support to develop and execute an optimized payment strategy. This results in higher operating costs, lost revenue, and unnecessary friction, making execution of business strategy a lot harder than it should be.

The funding will be used for scaling Pagos' data platform and API-driven microservices which can integrate with any payment stack. Services being offered in the short term include: immediate payment data visualizations, automatic notifications on payment trends or problems, and up-to-date bank identification number (BIN) details to manage customers and track costs. Network Tokenization and Account Updater services are planned for the near future.

CEO and co-founder Klas Bäck expressed that "This funding is invaluable to accomplishing our mission to deliver the payment intelligence infrastructure we've heard business after business request. Now it's time to scale the team and empower companies to accelerate business growth, create long-term customer relationships, and be the creators of completely new business models."

"At Underscore, we're always excited to support founders that intimately understand their customer's biggest pain points," said Chris Gardner, Underscore VC Partner. "The Pagos team has decades of experience solving thorny payments challenges for some of the largest merchants in the world, and their API-based toolset for optimizing payment performance and decision making will be a game-changer for their customers."

"As commerce becomes increasingly digitized, merchants' payment stacks have become more complex and difficult to manage," said Dave Matter, Operating Partner, Point72 Ventures. "Pagos is led by two of the most accomplished payments product experts in the business, and their relationships, domain expertise and first-hand experience with these pain points is incredibly valuable. We are thrilled to support their vision of building the first 'payments intelligence' platform that helps merchants of all sizes better understand and optimize their payments environment to increase revenue, reduce cost, and better serve their customers."

Investor Billy Chen, VP of Financial Partnerships at Finix and former Director of Payments at Uber stated, "If Pagos was around when I was running payments at Uber it would have saved us so much time and resources. We spent too much time learning the 'trade secrets' of managing auth performance and payments costs when it should be standardized. Instead we could have focused on unique issues tied to Uber's business."

Customer behavior is changing and moving to a growing number of digital channels, requiring companies to change their infrastructure and the way they allow their customers to pay and interact with their goods and services. Companies shouldn't have to build an in-house team of experts on all dimensions of the payments environment to thrive. Pagos' platform will help companies better understand their payments environment, enable them to execute on strategies, and unlock new revenue more quickly than ever before without having to change the providers they work with.

About Pagos Solutions: Pagos builds intelligent API-driven microservices delivering the payments data and insights companies need to optimize more easily, scale better and faster while still focusing on what is unique to them and their business.

About Underscore VC:Underscore VC is a Boston-based venture capital firm backing bold entrepreneurs from Seed to Series A with an aligned community designed to fit each startup's unique needs. Learn more: https://underscore.vc/ .

About Point72 Ventures:Point72 Ventures is a global venture capital strategy led by a diverse set of domain experts with the capital and mandate to lead rounds through all stages of a company's growth, from idea to IPO. The team invests in founders with bold ideas who use the latest technologies to drive transformational change across industries. Point72 Ventures offers entrepreneurs access to expertise and insights, executive and technical talent, and hands-on support. With offices in the U.S. and Europe, Point72 Ventures is an affiliate of Point72, the global asset manager founded by Steven A. Cohen. For more information, visit p72.vc .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pagos-raises-10m-to-scale-platform-helping-companies-understand-and-optimize-payments-performance-301401469.html

SOURCE Pagos

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Data platform Y42 raises $31M

Y42 wants to provide its users with an end-to-end data platform that can replace the various tools they are using today to integrate, transform, orchestrate and visualize their data. And yes, that means it wants to be able to give its users a single tool that can, for the most part, replace existing services like Fivetran, Airbyte, dbt and Tableau.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Eastside Distilling, Inc. Announces Securities Purchase Agreement For Private Placement

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) - Get Eastside Distilling Inc Report (" Eastside" or the "Company"), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisan products around premium spirits and ready-to-drink "RTD" craft cocktails, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement offering with Crater Lake Private Limited.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

PyroGenesis To Present At The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference On October 28, 2021

MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "PyroGenesis"), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which are geared to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), today announced that P. Peter Pascali, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of PyroGenesis, will present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference which is being held virtually on October 27-28, 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Gm#Startup#Optimization#Saas#Vc#Point72 Ventures#Venmo#Commerce#Vp#Financial Partnerships#Finix Rrb#Api
TheStreet

Layer 2 Protocol EdgeSwap Launches Testnet To Bring Scalable, Low-Cost Transactions To Ethereum Users

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeSwap, an Ethereum-based layer 2 trading protocol using ZK Rollup technology, today announced it has been deployed on Rinbeky Testnet. Starting today, users can join the testnet whitelist event to begin trading on layer 2, as well as transfer tokens from layer 2 to layer 1 of the test network. Users who contribute to and help improve EdgeSwap during the testnet phase will stand a chance to win one of three special limited edition NFTs or share in a bounty of 2,000 USDT.
COMPUTERS
TheStreet

HiMS Announced As Bronze Partner For 2021-2022 OPEN MINDS Executive Institute Series

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS has announced Health Information Management Systems (HiMS) as a bronze-level partner for the 2021-2022 OPEN MINDS Executive Institute Series. Aiming to help provider organizations leverage technology for strategic advantage, HiMS and OPEN MINDS will collaborate on a series of educational pieces focusing on data-driven decision making and interoperability in electronic health records reporting. The first of these, is set to release in early 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Wasabi Technologies Accelerates APAC Operations And Growth With New Storage Region In Osaka

BOSTON and OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced a new storage region in Osaka, Japan that will expand the availability and speed of services throughout the region following the launch of Wasabi's Japanese headquarters in Tokyo in June 2021. Wasabi has strengthened its strategic partnership with NTT Communications Corporation , with NTT serving as the cornerstone tenant at the Osaka location while Wasabi expands its operations footprint to meet the exploding demand for cloud storage infrastructure in Japan and across Asia.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

A New Era Of Innovation: How The Bijou Electronics Power Quality Score™ Will Revolutionize The Power Electronics Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to anything electronic, data is king; but when it comes to power electronics and energy, whose data can be trusted? Regulatory agencies require labeling for consumers on how much an appliance costs per year to operate, but what about the quality of the power? One purpose-driven company is on a mission to conserve energy, diagnose power quality, and push the power electronics manufacturing industry forward by inspiring better designs and implementation.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Google
Sourcing Journal

Parkdale: Leading the World in Sustainable Yarn Manufacturing and Fiber Technology

As the world’s leading manufacturer of spun yarns, Parkdale is fully committed to creating innovative and cost-effective solutions that protect the environment and improve lives. With over 29 manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico and South America, the company can produce over 8,000 tons of yarn per week. What has made Parkdale so successful since its inception in 1916? They place sustainability, the environment and their customers at the heart of the organization and are committed to continuous improvement. By joining forces with the U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Parkdale assures its customers that the cotton ﬁber in its supply chain is...
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

ZTE Chief Operating Officer Xie Junshi: Strengthening ZTE's Resilience To Achieve Rapid Growth

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced that the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Xie Junshi has delivered a keynote speech entitled "Winning future with digital intelligence" at its Global Analyst Conference held online on October 25th, 2021. Mr. Xie's speech presents the company's landscape in the digital economy era, covering corporate positioning, development goal and strategic initiatives.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Augmedix, Inc. Announces Uplisting To Nasdaq And Pricing Of Public Offering Of $40,000,000 Of Common Stock

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX) ("Augmedix"), a leading provider of virtual medical documentation and live clinical support, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock ("Common Stock") at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. In addition, Augmedix has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Gross proceeds from the offering before expenses and underwriting commissions are expected to be $40,000,000.00. The offering is expected to close on or about October 28, 2021 subject to customary closing conditions. Augmedix plans to use the net proceeds it receives from the offering to fund increased investment in sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative costs as Augmedix increases its scale.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Wiz Technologies Selects Storage-as-a-Service From Hewlett Packard Enterprise To Power SAP Business One On Cloud Offering

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) Report today announced that Wiz Technologies (WIZTECH), a private managed cloud service provider, is expanding its cloud service offering with HPE to build a managed private hosting infrastructure for SAP Business One Solution workloads and drive new business growth. WIZTECH will be the first service provider in Singapore to utilize HPE Alletra, a new cloud-native data infrastructure solution that powers data edge-to-cloud and HPE Data Services Cloud Console for its new portfolio of SAP Business One cloud services, taking full advantage of the new cloud-native data infrastructure and data services from HPE.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Enhanced Profiles Drive BlackRock, Invesco And Boutique Managers To The Wealth Advisor's New Model Portfolio Selection Guide

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wealth Advisor, a Marina Media LLC publication, today announced the upcoming launch of the first Model Portfolio & SMA Strategists: Manager Profiles & Selection Guide (the Guide) and associated digital dashboard (the Dashboard), weekly industry news channel, and other media initiatives designed to spotlight innovative investment strategies that would otherwise get lost as turnkey asset management platforms (TAMPs) and model marketplaces proliferate.
ECONOMY
fox29.com

Walmart calls corporate employees back to office, global tech team to stay remote

Many Walmart company employees will soon have to return to the office after the company announced its upcoming plans in a memo Friday. "We will transition to working together in our campus offices on a more regular basis starting the week of Nov. 8," Chief People Officer Donna Morris said. "While technology has enabled us to succeed while working virtually throughout the pandemic, there is no substitution for being in the offices together — it helps shape our culture, collaborate, innovate, build relationships and move faster."
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

American Eagle, PVH Talk Data-Driven Inventory Strategies

During the Sourcing Summit, brand and tech executives discussed how to build more data-driven, flexible and responsive inventory management. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Transcard Unveils SMART Hub Payments Platform

Payments company Transcard has launched its SMART Hub, an embedded payment technology platform that can be embedded with any legacy software or enterprise resource planning application. “SMART Hub enables users to instantly initiate or schedule single or mass payments of any type to suppliers and individuals from within the familiar...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
financemagnates.com

Payments Infrastructure Builder XanPool Raises $27 Million

XanPool, a prominent fintech payments infrastructure builder, has secured $27 million in its Series A funding round to enhance its offerings. Valar Ventures led the latest investment round. Other investors, including CMT Digital and notable angel investor Taavet Hinrikus, the Founder and Chairman of Wise, also joined the funding round....
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
60K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy