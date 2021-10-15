CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Clooney's production house joins 'How to Build a Truth Engine' documentary

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], October 15 (ANI): Hollywood actor-filmmaker George Clooney and Grant Heslov have joined Austrian director Friedrich Moser's feature documentary 'How to Build a Truth Engine' as executive producers through their Smokehouse Pictures banner. According to Variety, the documentary, now in the final stages of filming, tackles investigative journalism...

