CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Introducing Bowmore® No Corners To Hide To Global Travel Retail

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowmore has unveiled two new whiskies in the first release of Bowmore No Corners to Hide; an exciting collaboration between acclaimed graphic artist Frank Quitely, who has illustrated for Marvel and DC Comics, and Bowmore's Master Blender Ron Welsh.

Inspired by the most intriguing myths and legends from the remote island of Islay, each bottle in the collaboration features exclusive designs and artwork from Frank Quitely. The illustrations showcase Islay's far-reaching history and rich stories of a bygone era and embody the artistic expression of Bowmore's style.

The limited-edition series features two stunning single malts, 23-Year-Old and 32-Year-Old, which are exclusively available in select Global Travel Retail outlets including Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Vienna, Dubai, Singapore and Taiwan.

The exceptional 23-Year-Old captures a whisky character inspired by the legendary story of No Corners to Hide. The spirit was nurtured in ex-bourbon American oak hogsheads to create the signature Bowmore style. Two years of further maturation followed in Essencia® barriques to create a powerful character conjuring up a sensory exploration of this mythical tale. It captures a hint of beeswax, a scent of incense and a struck match to transport the senses to Bowmore's round church. Each bottle is decorated with illustrations and sketches from Frank Quitely.

The 32-Year-Old captures a moment in time; a story as captivating as the myth it celebrates. An initial 30 years of maturation in ex-bourbon American oak hogsheads reflects a timely occupation in cask, much like the devil's own alleged escape. This was followed by two further years in Essencia® barriques to bring an unusually distinctive character to the fore, again combining beeswax, incense and struck match.

Evolving to Seville orange peel merged with the aromas of an old cigar box, but with sweet and floral interjections and finishing with a touch of liquorice and iodine, the 32-Year-Old is intriguing and ingenious in equal measure. Each bottle comes complete with a signed print from Frank Quitely, alongside original sketches and notes from the whisky making process.

Manuel González, Marketing Director GTR for Beam Suntory, said:"Bowmore has a rich history filled with myths and legends, and we're delighted to partner with the award-winning Frank Quitely to bring these tales to life. Possessing a proven track record of producing collectible artwork with both Marvel and DC, the Frank Quitely Collection is our latest exciting collaboration to offer luxury limited-editions to our customers."

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-bowmore-no-corners-to-hide-to-global-travel-retail-301401471.html

SOURCE Beam Suntory Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
thethreetomatoes.com

Global Celebrations: Welcome Back to Travel

Dubai World’s Fair (Oct 1- April 2022). This is the first world’s fair in the Middle East or SE Asia. The Emirates government has gone all out with close to 200 countries participating. Themes are the future, robotics, buildings with Artificial Intelligence, and Peace. Much of the fair is cooled by atmosphere recycling via new technology. Artists, musicians, dance groups from all over the world will perform. Most exciting is the fact that Israel will have a pavilion, a first for this area and its new diplomatic partners. Walk into a building and have a poem written by it for you? Lunch by a famous chef served by a robot?
WORLD
Confectionary News

Ritter Sport to showcase new Travel Retail Edition range at TFWA

Ritter Sport is launching a host of travel retail exclusives with a new look and feel at this year’s TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes. As the duty free and travel retail sector prepares to meet face-to-face again (from 25 to 28 October), Ritter Sport will be introducing its new packaging design concept this autumn for its Travel Retail Edition range.
RETAIL
goworldtravel.com

Global Work & Travel: Au Pair in France

Do you love children and traveling the world? Immerse yourself in a new life as an Au Pair in France and experience the culture of one of the most beautiful nations in the world. Join a french household and become an integral part of daily family life. Assist in caring for the children of a friendly, local French family while you enjoy the city you live in. Days with the children could include getting them ready for school, trips to local attractions and learning to cook or find french dinners.
TRAVEL
goworldtravel.com

Global Work Travel: Working Holiday in Australia

Live like the locals on a working holiday trip in Australia. Discover the natural majesty of Australia, the cultural hubs, sun-soaked cities and the mysteries of the outback. While you enjoy all the exciting activities each region has to offer, have the security of a locally-earned income to fund your trip and earn back initial expenses. Through Global Work & Travel you can get a line-up of job interviews with well-known local businesses and stay essentially as long as you prefer and are allowed once you get out there. The local businesses will become life-long friends and contacts you can count on throughout your journey around Australia. With the headquarters of Global Work & Travel located in Australia, you have the fastest and best options for whatever aid you need whether that be accommodations and transportation, visa application assistance, local experience guidance or just setting up an Australian bank account and phone number.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myths And Legends#Marvel And Dc Comics#Global Travel Retail#American
goworldtravel.com

Global Work & Travel: Teach in Czech Republic

Take your love of learning to a new country. With Global Work & Travel you can teach in Czech Republic while exploring the wonder and history of this vibrant country. Through the program, you can gain internationally recognized accreditation and enjoy the remarkable chance to teach English to students in your own classroom abroad. While you are working, you can dive deeper into learning the interesting folklore and delicious cuisine of this European gem of a country.
TRAVEL
Medscape News

COVID Passes, International Travel: COVID-19 Global Weekly Highlights

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. MPs published a critical report on the UK Government's initial pandemic response. It found that "decisions on lockdowns and social distancing during the early weeks of the pandemic—and the advice that led to them—rank as one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced". However, there was praise for the COVID-19 vaccination programme. Wales now requires a COVID pass for entry to nightclubs and large events. A COVID pass is only part of a possible 'Plan B' in England that would be implemented if the NHS comes under unsustainable pressure. UK positive COVID-19 tests have risen 13.5% over 7 days at a rate of 363.3 per 100,000 population. COVID-19 deaths rose 2.3% and hospital admissions by 5.5%. So far, 78.7% of the population aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated, and 85.6% have received a first dose.
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

New global travel advisor recognition program launches

The 1000, a club for the world’s most influential travel advisors, launched, with an industry-first plan to build the only community of wholly-verified, top producing travel advisors from every corner of the world, across all travel product types and budgets. Founded by industry veterans Tim Morgan (formerly of Virtuoso) and...
TRAVEL
goworldtravel.com

Global Work & Travel: Volunteer in Argentina

Experience the colorful city of Buenos Aires as a Community Volunteer in Argentina with Global Work & Travel. Make a difference in the local Buenos Aires communities as you take in the culture, personalities and lifestyle of this energetic city. During this project, you will be helping local children in...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Travel
Place
Dubai
Country
Singapore
travelnoire.com

Shop Till You Drop? 7 Global Shopping Streets Perfect For Retail Therapy

To give your vacation that extra razzle-dazzle, why not dedicate a few hours to some retail therapy? Depending on the currency used wherever you’re going, you might get more bang for your buck. While the streets listed here are known for high-end stores, there are some middle-of-the-way ones that don’t require you to max out your credit card.
RETAIL
thegentlemansjournal.com

Introducing

Introducing the signature drinks of these grand Alpine hotels. From Badrutt’s Palace to Suvretta House, we take a peek behind the bar to discover these institutions’ most classic cocktails…. It can get cold up in the Alps. Very, very, teeth-chatteringly, foot-stompingly cold. And, though you may be bundled up in...
RESTAURANTS
loyaltylobby.com

Hilton Introduces “Global Automated Upgrades” For Gold & Diamond Members

As we first speculated and covered in August, Hilton today officially launched Global Automated Upgrades for Honors Gold & Diamond members. The system set by Hilton will automatically process upgrades based on the premium room/suite availability at the hotel and the member tier (Lifetime Diamond, Diamond & Gold). You can...
LIFESTYLE
breakingtravelnews.com

Breaking Travel News investigates: Dubai leads global tourism recovery

Dubai was one of the first cities globally to reopen its markets and businesses in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and continues to stay open, while ensuring strict compliance with internationally benchmarked health and safety protocols. Supported by a solid network of stakeholders and partners, the emirate has now...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Global Travel Collection Opens Office in Atlanta

WHY IT RATES: The Global Travel Collection will provide more luxury and corporate travel services to the Atlanta area. – Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Global Travel Collection (GTC), one of the world’s largest and most sophisticated communities of travel industry agents and agencies, today announced the opening of a new office in Atlanta. Serving as the storefront for 20 expert travel advisors, the office is located in the Colony Square building at 1175 Peachtree Street.
TRAVEL
Lumia UK

GOPASS Global derisks pandemic-impacted travel with AI infused analytics

Once upon a time, in a country not too far away, people boarded airplanes to head to distant lands, nourished by small packs of pretzels and chilled beverages. When an ogre called Covid-19 roamed the realms, all that stopped. People stayed home. But they never gave up the dream of those small packs of pretzels and distant lands…
TRAVEL
Forbes

U.S. Retailers Deploy Creative Tactics In Battle To Win Global Supply Chain War

With the critical holiday shopping season rapidly approaching, retailers are scrambling to get products on their shelves due to the ongoing chaos along global supply chains. According to the National Retail Federation, sales in November and December have averaged about 19 percent of annual revenue. Failure to meet demand may dent profits for the large, big-box stores, but missing the holiday season for a smaller retailer could be catastrophic. As a result, U.S. importers are getting creative, deploying new tactics to keep merchandise moving.
BUSINESS
Neowin

Snap introduces Arcadia, a global creative studio for branded AR

Snap Inc. has announced the launch of Arcadia, a new global creative studio for branded augmented reality, which is powered by the team of experts that established mobile AR advertising at Snap. The creative studio will produce new technology and provide the brand and agency partners with inventive and constructive AR experiences.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Introducing the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project

We’ve grown used to technology’s subversive ability, but that is not the way it has always been. Far from overcoming borders, technology has more often than not been used to change them. From ancient Rome and China to the British Empire to the United States, the story of world history can be told as one in which those who harness technology prevail.
INTERNET
TheStreet

The 2021 Global Travel Agents Conference Invites The World To Visit Hubei

WUHAN, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a leading online travel service provider, organised the 2021 Global Travel Agents Conference hosted by the Hubei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism in Wuhan, China. At the conference, representatives from 15 global travel businesses signed strategic cooperation agreements to expand and facilitate the promotion of Hubei Province.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
60K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy