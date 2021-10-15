CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casio Launches Hurricane Relief Offer, Helping School Districts Replenish Learning Technology In Wake Of Severe Weather

 10 days ago

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a leader in the education space, launched a hurricane relief offer, "Every Student Counts," to help school districts replenish calculator supplies following recent events of extreme flooding and wind damage.

With this offer, Casio will gift five equivalent calculators to every school district in Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York and Texas that purchases 30 calculators by November 21, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EST. School districts can place orders directly on Casio.com or CasioEducation.com, then submit a proof-of-purchase to Casio ( educalc@casio.com) along with this form to receive the additional models.

"The past two years have taught us that learning must persevere no matter what is taking place in the world," said Hirofumi Takeda, Senior General Manager, Casio Consumer Products Division - Education. "We've learned important lessons about the value of technology in keeping students engaged, and this hurricane relief program is another example of Casio going the extra mile to keep learning going."

Participating Casio models include three scientific calculators ( fx-260 SOLAR II; fx-300ES Plus 2; fx-115ES Plus 2) and three graphing calculators ( fx-9750GIII, fx-CG50 PRIZM; fx-CG500 PRIZM CAS).

Please note that Title I funds can be used to purchase technology for academic programs. This offer may not be combined with benefits provided by the Casio Education Educator Rewards Program.

For additional information, please visit CasioEducation.com.

About Casio America, Inc. Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casio-launches-hurricane-relief-offer-helping-school-districts-replenish-learning-technology-in-wake-of-severe-weather-301401464.html

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

