Iranian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff to visit Russia next week

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata.The envoys, including the U.S., French and German representatives in Ankara issued a statement earlier this week calling for a resolution to the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist held in prison since 2017 despite not having been convicted of a crime.Describing the statement as an “impudence,” Erdogan said he had ordered the ambassadors be declared undesirable.“I gave the instruction to our foreign minister and said ‘You will...
