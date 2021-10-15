CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iranian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff to visit Russia next week

albuquerqueexpress.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTehran [Iran], October 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Iranian Armed Forces Shief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri will visit Russia, Reza Khosravi Moghadam, military attache...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

UPI News

Iranian regime's credibility is shrinking

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Clearly there is a sense of panic in Tehran. The previous bullish rhetoric from the newly appointed President Ebrahim Raisi has been radically toned down. He repeatedly claimed that the Iranian regime would never return to the nuclear negotiations in Vienna until all the American sanctions imposed on Iran by former President Donald Trump were lifted. Now, in a late-night interview on state television, he has admitted that Iran is "serious and committed" to return to Vienna to resume "result-oriented" talks aimed at restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. A spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry later clarified that this means the country has "no pre-conditions" for returning to the negotiating table.
MIDDLE EAST
WREG

Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the acting prime minister and other officials. Thousands of people flooded into the streets to protest the coup that threatens the country’s shaky progress toward democracy. The takeover comes more than two years after protesters forced the ouster of […]
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

UK PM Johnson discusses Afghanistan, Iran with Russian President Putin

London [UK], October 25 (ANI): Ahead of the COP26 Summit, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Putin on Monday and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and issues regarding the Taliban's "behaviour" in the country. "The leaders also discussed the current situation in Afghanistan....
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN chief condemns coup in Sudan, urges release of Prime Minister

New York [US], October 25 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the military coup in Sudan and called for the immediate release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. "I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdokall other officials must be released immediately. There must be full respect...
WORLD
AFP

Israel holds largest-ever air force drill with UAE visit

Israel is holding its largest-ever air force exercise this week, joined by several Western countries and India, with the United Arab Emirates' air force chief set to inspect the drills.  Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, commander of the United Arab Emirates air force, landed in Israel on Monday, the Israeli army said in a statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Birmingham Star

Taliban welcome Putin's plan to remove them from terrorists' list

Moscow [Russia], October 25 (ANI): Taliban have welcomed remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possibility to exclude the group from the terror list. Putin, speaking at a meeting of the International Valdai Club, said the removal of the Taliban movement from the list of terrorist organisations is possible. However, he also emphasised that this must happen at the level of the United Nations.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Chinese FM meets with acting deputy PM of Afghan Taliban's interim gov't

DOHA, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the acting deputy prime minister of the Afghan Taliban's interim government, in the Qatari capital of Doha. During the meeting, Wang said that Afghanistan, now standing at a critical...
POLITICS
The Independent

Erdogan orders removal of 10 ambassadors, including US envoy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata.The envoys, including the U.S., French and German representatives in Ankara issued a statement earlier this week calling for a resolution to the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist held in prison since 2017 despite not having been convicted of a crime.Describing the statement as an “impudence,” Erdogan said he had ordered the ambassadors be declared undesirable.“I gave the instruction to our foreign minister and said ‘You will...
WORLD
Reuters

NATO agrees master plan to deter growing Russian threat

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - NATO defence ministers agreed a new master plan on Thursday to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple fronts, reaffirming the alliance's core goal of deterring Moscow despite a growing focus on China. The confidential strategy aims to prepare for any simultaneous attack in...
MILITARY
CNN

Russia suspending mission to NATO in response to staff expulsions

Moscow (CNN) — Russia is suspending its permanent mission to NATO in response to the alliance's expulsion of eight Russians, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday. Lavrov said the Kremlin's move -- which could come into effect as early as November 1 -- was a result of "NATO's actions." Russia...
POLITICS
wtaq.com

Russia shuts mission to NATO after staff expelled

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will suspend the activities of its mission to NATO starting next month in response to the alliance’s expulsion of eight Russians, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday. Lavrov said staff at NATO’s military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their accreditation from Nov....
MILITARY
WNMT AM 650

Russia says Taliban confirms it will join Moscow talks next week

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Representatives of the Taliban have confirmed they will take part in talks on Afghanistan in Moscow next week, President Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan said on Friday. The official, Zamir Kabulov, said in comments published by Russian news agencies that the Taliban had confirmed their attendance...
POLITICS
kdal610.com

EU coordinator of nuclear talks to visit Iran -Iranian foreign ministry

DUBAI (Reuters) – The European Union envoy coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, will visit Tehran on Thursday, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as a date is still to be set to relaunch the stalled negotiations. “(Mora’s) trip will take place on Thursday. It...
POLITICS
q957.com

Russia’s Putin to host Israel’s Bennett for Iran talks next week

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for talks on Iran’s nuclear programme and other regional security issues, Bennett’s office said on Tuesday. The meeting, held at Putin’s invitation, will take place in Sochi on Oct. 22, the Israeli statement said. (Writing by...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Erdogan steps back from threat to expel Western envoys

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rowed back on Monday from his threat to expel 10 Western envoys over their joint statement of support for a jailed civil society leader. The reversal came after the United States and several of the other concerned countries issued identical statements saying they respected a UN convention that required diplomats not to interfere in the host country's domestic affairs. Erdogan met his ultra-nationalist ruling coalition partner and then chaired an hours-long cabinet meeting at which his ministers reportedly advised him about the economic dangers of escalating tensions with some of Turkey's closest allies and trading partners. He concluded the meeting by victoriously announcing in televised comments that the 10 ambassadors had learnt their lesson and "will be more careful now".
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban deputy PM Baradar meets UNDP director in Doha, seeks help

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 26 (ANI): Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban-announced interim government's acting Deputy Prime Minister, met United Nations Development Program's (UNDP) Director Achim Steiner in Doha and discussed various issues including the deteriorating economic situation, a media report said. Mohammad Naeem, the Taliban's spokesperson for the political office,...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

IDF Warns Syrian Soldiers Against Cooperating with Hezbollah – Report

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) reportedly dropped leaflets over southern Syria on Monday warning Syrian Army soldiers to refrain from cooperating with Iranian-backed Shia and Hezbollah forces operating against Israel in the area, several sources reported. According to a copy of the leaflets seen by TPS, the IDF warned the...
MILITARY

