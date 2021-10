Nintendo’s Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is due to release at the end of this month. Announced during the most recent Nintendo Direct, The newest part of their online offering will include some all-time classics from both the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis line. Despite not having any information on how much the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will actually cost, the excitement is still there. We did find out some new information though, and it’s in regards to the European release of the system. Nintendo UK has revealed that all Nintendo 64 titles will have the English 60 Hz versions, as well as their European PAL counterparts.

