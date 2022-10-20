ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the ‘Black Adam’ Credits Scene Means for the DCEU

Can you feel that? Yeah, that’s the hierarchy of the DC Extended Universe being upended. At least, according to “Black Adam” star Dwayne Johnson. This long-in-the-works adaptation of the comic book antihero, who began life as a “Shazam!” spin-off, is finally here, and it’s ushering in (potentially) a new phase of movies based on DC properties. (DC admittedly hasn’t had the easiest go of things.)
Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Join Period Thriller ‘The Island’

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have bagged the two lead roles in Pawel Pawlikowski’s next feature, tentatively titled “The Island,” a period thriller scheduled to start shooting in 2023. The film will be shopped by FilmNation Entertainment to international buyers at the upcoming American Film Market and...
‘9-1-1': The 118 Looks for Survivors After Lab Explosion (Exclusive Video)

The 118 is springing into action after an explosion rocked Karen’s (Tracie Thoms) workplace in the final moments of last week’s Season 6 episode. In an exclusive clip of tonight’s episode, titled “Tomorrow,” Bobby (Peter Krause) directs the crew to search for survivors and curtail the immense damage to the science lab.
‘Harry Potter’ Actor Robbie Coltrane’s Cause of Death Revealed

“Harry Potter” star Robbie Coltrane’s cause of death was revealed this weekend. According to reports, the actor died of multiple organ failure. Coltrane died on Oct. 14, at age 72. Now, roughly a week after his passing, medical reports revealed that Coltrane experienced sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block, which led to his organs failing. Prior to his death, the actor had also been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.
