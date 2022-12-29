Netflix has unveiled 34 new titles debuting on the platform in 2023, ranging from K-dramas and films to unscripted TV shows. According to the platform, 60% of its users consumed Korean content last year and the demand continues to grow. Don Kang, VP of content for Korea, said: “The global popularity of K-content has continued apace over 2022, with Netflix bringing a wider variety of stories and genres to fans around the world. Over the last year, Korean series and films have regularly featured in our Global Top 10 list in more than 90 countries, and three of Netflix’s most-watched shows...

49 MINUTES AGO