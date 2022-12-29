ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Menu’ on HBO Max Dethrones Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ for Most-Streamed Movie | Chart

The horror comedy breaks the ”Knives Out“ sequel’s two-week streak at the top of the charts. What are viewers in the mood for now that the holidays have wrapped up? Dark comedy horror flicks, apparently. “The Menu” took the top spot in our latest rankings of the most streamed movies in the U.S., according to data from Whip Media’s TV Time app, a TV and movie tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.
Netflix Unveils Biggest-Ever Korean Lineup of 34 Titles

Netflix has unveiled 34 new titles debuting on the platform in 2023, ranging from K-dramas and films to unscripted TV shows. According to the platform, 60% of its users consumed Korean content last year and the demand continues to grow. Don Kang, VP of content for Korea, said: “The global popularity of K-content has continued apace over 2022, with Netflix bringing a wider variety of stories and genres to fans around the world. Over the last year, Korean series and films have regularly featured in our Global Top 10 list in more than 90 countries, and three of Netflix’s most-watched shows...
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Premiere Draws 4.7 Million Viewers

The series premiere of “The Last of Us” brought in a staggering 4.7 million viewers across its linear and HBO Max platforms on Sunday evening, according to Nielsen and first-party data. The post-apocalyptic drama series, which is based on Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game franchise, holds HBO’s...
How to Watch ‘House Party': Is the Reboot Streaming?

1990s comedy “House Party” is back and better than ever with just about the highest stakes you can imagine. When best friends Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore) find themselves completing odd jobs in LeBron James’ state of the art mansion — complete with a self-fluffing couch and a hologram of the king, himself — they jump on the opportunity to throw the most epic house party that will simultaneously provide a needed cashflow for the duo.
