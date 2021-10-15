CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Displaced in northeast Nigeria ‘knocking on door of starvation’: WFP

By © WFP/Arete/Siegfried Modola
UN News Centre
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisplaced families in Nigeria’s northeast are “knocking on the door of starvation”, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday. The alert follows years of insecurity linked to non-State armed groups that have disrupted livelihoods and forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee in search of shelter....

news.un.org

Comments / 5

Related
persecution.org

Priest Abducted After Morning Mass in Nigeria

10/19/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) –Father Godfrey Chimezie of St. Theresa’s Parish, Abia State, was abducted by gunmen last week after attending morning mass. “The kidnappers forced him out of his Toyota Corolla car and bundled him into their SUV jeep and escaped,” an eyewitness told The News Agency of...
RELIGION
IBTimes

West Africa’s Top Terrorist Group Leader Is Dead, Nigerian Military Says

The Nigerian military announced Thursday that the leader of West Africa’s top Islamic State-linked extremist group is dead. Details of Abu Musab Al-Barnawi’s death have yet to be confirmed as the Nigerian military has not disclosed how they have come across the knowledge of his death. The Islamic State group has also not commented on the event.
MILITARY
Telegraph

‘Unprecedented hunger’ lies ahead as world heats up, warns WFP

"Unprecedented" world hunger lies ahead unless action is taken on climate change, according to the World Food Programme (WFP). The United Nations body said that a 2C rise in temperatures compared to pre-industrial levels would push 189 million more people into hunger. The warning comes in the run-up to the...
ENVIRONMENT
UN News Centre

Ethiopia: UN forced to abort humanitarian aid flight into Tigray

A UN humanitarian aid flight destined for the capital of the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, was forced to return to Addis Ababa due to airstrikes on Friday, raising “serious concerns” for the safety of staff working on the ground, said the UN’s Emergency Relief Coordinator, in a statement. The...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfp#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Wfp Canada#Borno#Adamawa#Yobe
UN News Centre

Afghanistan on ‘countdown to catastrophe’ without urgent humanitarian relief

The combined shocks of drought, conflict, COVID-19 and an economic crisis in Afghanistan, have left more than half the population facing a record level of acute hunger, according to a new UN assessment published on Monday. The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report co-led by the Food and...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Uganda's president says deadly blast likely a terrorist act

An explosion at an eatery in Uganda's capital was an apparent terrorist act, President Yoweri Museveni said on Sunday. Museveni said three people entered the eatery in a suburb of Kampala on Saturday evening and left a plastic bag whose contents later exploded. He provided no more details in a series of Twitter posts but vowed to “get the perpetrators.”Police said in a statement that at least one person had died and seven others were injured in the blast. The eatery is a normally busy place, frequented by commuters. Police, who have sealed off the scene, said a bomb...
AFRICA
Public Radio International PRI

Nigeria in turmoil

Increasingly, violence and fear are tearing Nigeria apart in ways not seen since Nigeria's Civil War in the late 1960s. The chaos in Nigeria is discussed in a recent episode of “The Intelligence,” a podcast from our partners at The Economist. Jason Palmer is its host.
AFRICA
BBC

North Korea: Vulnerable at risk of starvation, UN expert says

Vulnerable children and elderly people in North Korea are at risk of starvation, a UN expert has said. The UN's special rapporteur on human rights in the country blamed international sanctions and a Covid blockade for worsening food shortages. As a result, North Koreans are struggling daily to "live a...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
UN News Centre

UNHCR responding to worst flooding in decades in South Sudan

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, is supporting the Government of South Sudan in assisting people hit hard by the worst flooding there in decades. Weeks of heavy rain have caused unrelenting floods, affecting more than 700,000 people across the country, UNHCR Representative in the country Arafat Jamal said on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Ethiopian airstrikes in Tigray force UN flight to turn back

Ethiopian military airstrikes on Friday forced a United Nations humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in the capital of the country’s Tigray region, several aid workers said, and a government spokesman confirmed that authorities were aware of the inbound flight. The development appeared to be a sharp escalation in the intimidation tactics that Ethiopian authorities have used against aid workers amid the intensifying, year-long Tigray war.The aid workers spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the information with the media.Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu told The Associated Press authorities were aware the U.N. flight...
MILITARY
AFP

More than half of Afghans face 'acute' food crisis: UN agencies

More than 22 million Afghans will suffer "acute food insecurity" this winter, UN agencies said Monday, warning the already unstable country faces one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. The crisis is already bigger in scale than that facing Yemen or Syria, and worse than any food insecurity emergency apart from the Democratic Republic of Congo, officials told AFP. "Afghanistan is now among the world's worst humanitarian crises -- if not the worst -- and food security has all but collapsed," Beasley said in a statement.
ADVOCACY
UN News Centre

UN chief condemns ‘ongoing military coup’ in Sudan

Long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was overthrown by the military following months of popular protest in April 2019, and a transitional government was set up comprising both military and civilian leadership, after a power-sharing agreement, that was due to lead to full democratic elections in 2023. Now, according to news agencies,...
POLITICS
The Independent

UN Security Council mission visits Mali, urges February vote

A U.N. Security Council mission that is visiting Mali this weekend to assess the security situation is urging the country's authorities to set elections for February to meet agreements reached with a West African regional bloc after a coup last year. The mission led by Kenya’s ambassador to the U.N., Martin Kimani, met with civil society organizations, groups that have signed a peace agreement, Mali’s prime minister and transitional president Col. Assimi Goita during their weekend visit. “I was struck by the thirst for reform (both political and institutional) that is desired by most of the Malian population,” Kimani...
POLITICS
CNN

Huge crowds march in Sudan in support of civilian rule

Khartoum, Sudan (CNN) — Throngs of Sudanese protesters took to the streets on Thursday to voice their support for civilian rule within the country's power-sharing government. Demonstrators marched through the streets of the capital, Khartoum, chanting anti-military slogans and waving flags. Pro-civilian protests were also held in other Sudanese cities...
PROTESTS
AFP

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the general who leads Sudan

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who on Monday dissolved authorities leading the country's transition to democracy, became de facto head of state after the 2019 ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir and now embodies the possible return to a much-feared military rule. In a lengthy military career under Bashir, he rose to prominent roles while remaining relatively unknown. He commanded the country's ground forces before Bashir made him inspector general of the army in February, 2019 two months before the military removed Bashir from power. Sudanese media and analysts say Burhan coordinated sending Sudanese troops to Yemen as part of a Saudi-led coalition which intervened from 2015 against Iran-backed Huthi rebels. It was a vital but behind-the-scenes role in Sudan's military involvement alongside the kingdom in Yemen.
MILITARY
Reuters

Former Saudi spymaster seeks U.S. help for his jailed children

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A former top Saudi intelligence official who is living in exile accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday of targeting him, and made an unprecedented public plea to the Biden administration to help obtain the release of his children jailed in Saudi Arabia. Saad...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy