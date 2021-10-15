Displaced in northeast Nigeria ‘knocking on door of starvation’: WFP

An explosion at an eatery in Uganda's capital was an apparent terrorist act, President Yoweri Museveni said on Sunday. Museveni said three people entered the eatery in a suburb of Kampala on Saturday evening and left a plastic bag whose contents later exploded. He provided no more details in a series of Twitter posts but vowed to “get the perpetrators.”Police said in a statement that at least one person had died and seven others were injured in the blast. The eatery is a normally busy place, frequented by commuters. Police, who have sealed off the scene, said a bomb...

