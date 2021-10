No family is perfect. There are times we don't share the same opinion as another family member or don't agree with their approach to a specific situation. Sometimes, we may even get into a yelling match with them that ends with mom screaming something about why we can't have a nice family dinner just once. Whatever the issue, my guess (and my hope) is that it never has, nor ever will, escalate to the point it did with this Evansville family whose Sunday night ended with one person stabbed and another one shot.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO