Alaska depends on aviation more than any other state, and the Federal Aviation Administration is committed to doing everything possible to make flying here safer. It’s why the FAA launched the Alaska Aviation Safety Initiative last October. It’s a collaborative effort that includes the FAA and representatives from every segment of the Alaska aviation industry. This week we released a landmark report featuring recommendations from key Alaska aviation stakeholders on how to increase aviation safety in the state, where more than 80% of communities are accessible only by air.

11 DAYS AGO