CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Why Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold are merging

By Michael McCrae
kitco.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) - Agnico Eagle CEO Sean Boyd discussed the benefits of his company's proposed merger with Kirkland Lake Gold. Boyd...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Richest gold mines in Canada in Q2 2021 - report

(Kitco News) - The grade or concentration of a mineral or metal in ore directly affects costs associated with mining as well as its subsequent beneficiation and extraction of precious components. Kitco ranked currently active gold operations in Canada based on gold grade in a tonne of processed ore reported...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Goldshore drills 57 metres of 1.2 g/t gold at Moss Lake, Ontario

Goldshore Resources Inc. [GSHR–TSXV; GSHRF-OTCQB; 8X00-FWB] reported gold assay results from the first three holes (MMD-21-001 to MMD-21-003) drilled to validate gold mineralization at the Moss Lake gold deposit approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, northwestern Ontario. Highlights. Significant width increase: Mineralization was intersected over 550 metres in MMD-21-001,...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Why gold sector M&A could be spurred by ESG

Agnico Eagle (TSE:AEM) will have a broader platform for environmental social governance initiatives if its proposed merger goes ahead, said Agnico Eagle CEO Sean Boyd. Boyd spoke to Kitco on Tuesday. Earlier this month, Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) announced a merger. Boyd sees an opportunity as more investors look at ESG investments.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Private equity firm Silver Lake leads $1 bln investment in Thrasio

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Thrasio Holdings Inc, which acquires third-party sellers on Amazon.com Inc, said on Monday it had raised $1 billion in a funding round led by private equity firm Silver Lake. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kirkland Lake Gold#Kitco News#Tse#Aem
resourceworld.com

West Red Lake drills 77.87 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at Rowan Mine, Ontario

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. [RLG-CSE; RLGMF-OTCQB; HYK-FSE] announces that it intersected 77.87 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at the Rowan Mine. Drilling targeted gold zones over a 200-metre strike length in the area of the Rowan Mine Shaft on the West Red Lake Project, located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

GoldMining has balance sheet strength and sizable resources

With projects based in locations ranging from Alaska to Brazil, GoldMining (NYSE:GLDG, TSX:GOLD) has a large resource totaling 16.2 million ounces in the measured and indicated and 16.2 million ounces in the inferred resource categories. CEO Alastair Still spoke to Kitco on Wednesday. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including,...
METAL MINING
The Motley Fool

Why Eldorado Gold Stock Soared Today

Eldorado Gold's third-quarter production exceeded its own projection. Shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) took off today, jumping as much as 9.4% as of 1:50 p.m. EDT. The market is clearly impressed with the gold stock's preliminary third-quarter numbers and expects it to upgrade its full-year guidance on Oct. 28. So...
MARKETS
resourceworld.com

Signature drills 6 metres of 5.44 g/t gold at Lingman Lake, Ontario

Signature Resources Ltd. [SGU-TSXV; SGGTF-OTCQB; 3S3-FSE] reported its first four assay results from its recently-commenced 10,000-metre diamond drill program at the 100%-owned Lingman Lake Gold Project in Ontario. Signature is using its own diamond drill rigs to advance exploration on this batch of drilling which was designed to test mineralization...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
kitco.com

Gold and silver look great

Last week was an interesting one for the metals. The bottoms held, the trend reversed and from looking bad, they now look great. Forget about the news. The price action and charts show bullish formations. During the past 6-7 days, we have seen higher highs and higher lows, which indicate the rally should continue.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Bitcoin price is about to go parabolic, but towards $100k or $20k? Soloway and Grummes

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin is about to see another major breakout after surpassing its previous all-time highs, but will the price move to the upside or the downside?. David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, hosts a discussion with Florian Grummes, managing director of Midas Touch Consulting, and Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com at the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai, to talk Bitcoin price forecasts for the short-term, long-term, and inflation hedges.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Fiore Gold shares jump on acquisition announcement

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. "This transaction will create a diversified, Americas-focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with targeted annual gold production of approximately...
MARKETS
kitco.com

South Africa's DRDGOLD ups gold production and EBITDA in third quarter

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. All-in sustaining costs per kilogram and all-in costs per kilogram were R648,880/kg and R667,157/kg, respectively, decreasing quarter on...
METAL MINING
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark highest finish in almost 6 weeks

Gold futures climbed to their highest settlement in nearly six weeks on Monday, with support from weakness in U.S. Treasury yields offsetting pressure from a rise in the dollar. The precious metal's relatively quiet price action "may wind up being the calm before the storm of a significant market move," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. "Real interest rates are as low as they have been since the beginning of the pandemic, which is supportive of gold as rising inflation expectations are outpacing the rise in benchmark interest rates." December gold climbed $10.50, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,806.80 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract settled at their highest since Sept. 14, after posting a gain of about 1.6% last week, according to FactSet data.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

B2Gold to sell its Burkina Faso gold projects to West African Resources

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Under the terms of the Kiaka Agreement, B2Gold said it will receive the following consideration, including cash payment...
METAL MINING

Comments / 0

Community Policy