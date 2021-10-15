Would you rather have the game tonight or tomorrow?

Did not make them. Two or three years ago, we could play our c game and beat a Pittsburgh. You know it, Pitt knows it, and Bob Dole knows it. But, not this year. Three plays in the first half, that if we do what we should, and we lead by 14....DJ puts more air under the ball to Ross(heck if Ross just knocks the ball down, we still could have scored 3 with Potter). Shipley makes the catch, plus 7. Venables puts us in a less vulnerable call right before the half...OK, I'm grasping...but those 3 plays were huge. Then in the second half, two plays. DJ's pick six was at least a 10 point swing. And then, look at the 3rd and 10 or 12 call where we ran basically a QB sweep around the left side with Puma right before the field goal. On replay, it looked to me like we had the end sealed, a receiver had tied up the corner and SHipley was a lead blocker on the safety down field. If TP can get to the corner, he may have scored! But, we missed the linebacker up the middle and he stopped the play before it could get started. Those plays are NOT Pitt making a play, BUT US NOT DOING WHAT WE CAN CONTROL....

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO