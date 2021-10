This weekend I drove to Dallas in order to see my favorite band perform. I went with my partner, and we were pretty set on just driving in, going to the concert, spending the night, and then heading straight back to Lubbock. Even though the concert was our priority, I wanted to find something fun to do on the way back to Lubbock, since we weren't set on getting home at a particular time.

