Presidential Election

Senate candidate cancels fundraiser over organizer’s swastika picture on Twitter

Cleveland Jewish News
 10 days ago

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker canceled a campaign fundraiser that would be hosted by a filmmaker whose Twitter profile picture was a swastika shape made up of syringes in protest of vaccine mandates, reported New York Post. “Herschel is a strong friend of Israel and the Jewish community...

fox5atlanta.com

Democrats, Atlanta rabbi call for apology from Herschel Walker

ATLANTA - Critics called for an apology Tuesday from Herschel Walker after they claim he did not do enough to condemn the use of a swastika composed of syringes by a woman scheduled to hold a fundraiser for the U.S. Senate hopeful. State Rep. Dr. Rebecca Mitchell, D-Snellville, called his...
ATLANTA, GA
Fox News

Obama ripped after slamming 'phony culture wars' at McAuliffe rally amid Loudoun County controversy

Former President Barack Obama took sharp criticicsm over the weekend for slamming "phony culture wars" while speaking in Virginia, where a very real headline-inducing culture war has been taking place in recent weeks. Obama made the controversial comment on Saturday during a rally for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Trump-Backed Senate Candidate Cancels Event With Donor Who Had Swastika Profile Pic

A fundraiser in Texas for U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker was nixed after it emerged that the host’s Twitter profile picture featured a swastika made out of syringes. The planned event at the home of Texas filmmaker Bettina Sofia Viviano-Langlais, a Republican donor, is now canceled, Walker’s campaign said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the candidate, who is seeking election in Georgia, “opposes hatred and bigotry of all forms.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGAU

Walker cancels campaign fundraiser

A fundraiser event scheduled this weekend for former Georgia Bulldog football star and Republican Senate candidate Hershel Walker has been canceled. It was to have been held in the Texas home of a conservative film producer. It was called off because the host was using a rendering of a swastika as her Twitter profile picture.
ELECTIONS
CBS 46

Herschel Walker cancels fundraiser because of profile photo resembling swastika

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Former football star and Republican Herschel Walker announced Wednesday the cancelation of a fundraiser event in Texas that was scheduled for this weekend. Walker announced his campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia back in August. The planned fundraiser was canceled after one of the event's hosts Twitter...
NFL
phillytrib.com

Democratic Senate candidates display fundraising might in third quarter

Democratic Senate contenders in some of the most competitive races announced big fundraising hauls this week -- as they prepare for a costly battle to preserve their party's razor-thin majority in next year's midterm elections. Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, considered one of the Democrats' most vulnerable incumbents, raised more than...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker cancels event over swastika

ATLANTA — Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has called off a fundraiser in Texas because an organizer was displaying a swastika made of syringes in her social media profile to protest mandatory covid-19 vaccination. The Walker campaign said Wednesday that it had canceled the event, which had been...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker cancels fundraiser with swastika-promoting woman after spokesperson claimed her swastika wasn’t a swastika

Former USFL and NFL running back Herschel Walker is now running as a Republican candidate for a Senate seat in Georgia, and he’s been endorsed by former U.S. president Donald Trump. That’s led to some interesting discussions, especially this week around Walker going to a fundraiser hosted by Bettina Sofia Viviano-Langlais. Her current profile picture on Twitter is a swastika (an ancient Buddhist symbol, but one more recently known for its association with the 20th century Nazi Party in Germany) composed of vaccine injectors. That led to one of Walker’s spokespeople claiming Wednesday (while still planning to go ahead with this fundraiser appearance) that this wasn’t a swastika, but was instead “clearly an anti-mandatory vaccination graphic”:
NFL
