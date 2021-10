A new incubator cafe housing seven Black-owned local businesses is now open at 1617 W. North Ave. Taste of Lindsay Heights, which comes from Walnut Way Conservation Corp., is part an effort to bring healthy options to the area. Currently, the tenants include Poundcakes by Paula, GLDN HNY, INC., Kreative Fruitz, Simple Snacks, Aunt Manda’s Beverages and Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. Kyric Burt, the 11-year-old entrepreneur that Urban Milwaukee interviewed about her lemonade business last year, sells her lemonade there as well. Maredithe Meyer reports:

21 DAYS AGO