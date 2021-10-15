CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ series ‘Wool’ adds Common to cast alongside Rebecca Ferguson

By Evan Selleck
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, we heard about a major new series heading to Apple TV+ called Wool. The show is set to star Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Mission: Impossible Fallout) in the lead role. And while we’re still missing a premiere date, we at least know one more face joining the cast...

