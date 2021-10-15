Ibanez miKro GRGM21 review

Back in 2016, Daniel Mullins quickly made a name for themselves with Pony Island, a brilliant indie title that impressed everyone with its surreal, creepy vibes, a bizarre yet successful blend of genres, and a captivating story with unique meta twists about the nature of games themselves. It was a joy to play, and as can be seen via the link back there, it was also a nightmare to review. It was one off those titles that was so offbeat and jam-packed with surprises that you had to go into it blind, just taking our word for it that it would be genius. And after a similar game with The Hex, Daniel is now back with what may be their biggest game yet, Inscryption. And once again, it’s an insane masterpiece that easily challenges those who dare review it.

