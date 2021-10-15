CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ibanez miKro GRGM21 review

By Richard Blenkinsop
Guitar World Magazine
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ibanez miKro GRGM21 is a great little guitar, suitable for both kids wanting to start out and experienced adults who just want a fun, portable electric guitar. Ibanez GRGM21 GIO miKro Black... Low Stock. Ibanez 2016 GRGM21-BKN GRG... We check over 250 million products every day for the...

Guitar World Magazine

18 pro guitarists who play cheap guitars

Do you need an expensive electric guitar to write and perform great music? Now, to answer this question, ideally we would gather a Live Aid’s worth of musicians in an aircraft hanger, position an over-sized condenser mic in the middle of them, and have them shout “No!” at the top of their lungs.
MUSIC
gamespew.com

The Sundew Review

Gaming needs more protagonists like The Sundew’s Anna Isobe. This cybernetic cop’s abilities let her clear a dark, hoodlum-filled alley quicker than you can say “Thomas and Martha Wayne”, though that’s not the chief reason she’s so appealing. No, what makes her fun to play as is that she barely gives a toss, and when you’re witness to all the crap she has to deal with, you realise it’s a miracle she’s not permanently pickled.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Underland Review

If you were an astronaut returning from a failed mission to Earth, only to find that humanity had hidden in a vault below the surface, you’d probably take it personally. But the main characters are pushing past the insult, and they’re determined to rejoin their loved ones in the buried city of Underland.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Godstrike Review

Coming from the developers over at Overpowered Team is a new ‘sort of shoot ‘em up but kind of not’ game. I’m sorry I can’t be more specific, but Godstrike is unlike anything I’ve played before, except maybe Eldest Souls. You see, the idea of Godstrike is to take on a variety of bosses in a series of arenas, shoot them into little tiny pieces, and walk away whistling. That is the theory, however, as I’m sure you will realise, the reality is somewhat different.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

On Cloudstratus review

The OnCloudStratus is the ideal shoe for runners who want a high level of cushioning, with the kind of protective upper that’s built for short and long training runs at easy to moderate paces. The firmness in the ride won’t be for everyone, but it still provides a stable, smooth feel underfoot to help make it a solid daily trainer option.
LIFESTYLE
laptopmag.com

Droplette review

Droplette delivers unprecedented, at-home skincare results via fluid physics and groundbreaking technology, and it’s worth every penny. Droplette is the supernova of beauty tech. Sleek in design and clinically validated, this NASA-backed electromechanical device was invented by MIT-trained PhD scientists Madhavi Gavini and Rathi Srinivas during their mission to create a painless, injection-free transdermal delivery solution to treat epidermolysis bullosa (a rare pediatric disease where the skin does not adhere to the muscle and causes fragile, blistering skin). Gavini and Srinivas realized Droplette’s potential efficacy in cosmetic skincare. We’re talking about a product that could potentially provide needle-free, painless, 20-layer deep, dermal-level delivery with dermatologist-visit results. As such, the duo introduced the Droplette system to the beauty tech world.
SKIN CARE
Guitar World Magazine

Snark launches $20 USB-rechargeable clip-on guitar tuner

The company's latest tuner promises “weeks to months of regular use” at full charge, fully chromatic pitch calibration between 415-466Hz, and an easy-to-read, high-resolution LCD display. Snark has launched its latest accessory, a rechargeable clip-on guitar tuner. Chargeable via any standard USB port, the Snark Rechargeable Clip-On Tuner is able...
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Gretsch Streamliner G2622T-P90 and G2655T-P90 review

These very tidy-for-the-money lightweight thinlines move effortlessly from pretty jazzy-sounding cleans to surprisingly muscular bluesy, rootsy grit with overdrive. Add in those Bigsbys and a little musical feedback and you’re off. Huge potential from a far from huge outlay. Despite an aesthetic that takes us right back to the birth...
CARS
Guitar World Magazine

Arm yourself with one of these stunning Fender Player Stratocasters for only $699

There aren’t many guitars as iconic as the Fender Stratocaster. Its sound is as instantly recognizable as its style, and its seemingly never-ending popularity speaks volumes about the build and sound quality. The Fender Strat has appeared in the hands of a huge range of guitar icons - Hank Marvin, Hendrix, David Gilmour, Jim Root - and created some of the best electric guitar tones of all time. Now’s the time for you to recreate those tones, and discover your own, with up to $160 off these Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocasters in Guitar Center’s Guitar-A-Thon sale.
ELECTRONICS
hardcoregamer.com

Review: Inscryption

Back in 2016, Daniel Mullins quickly made a name for themselves with Pony Island, a brilliant indie title that impressed everyone with its surreal, creepy vibes, a bizarre yet successful blend of genres, and a captivating story with unique meta twists about the nature of games themselves. It was a joy to play, and as can be seen via the link back there, it was also a nightmare to review. It was one off those titles that was so offbeat and jam-packed with surprises that you had to go into it blind, just taking our word for it that it would be genius. And after a similar game with The Hex, Daniel is now back with what may be their biggest game yet, Inscryption. And once again, it’s an insane masterpiece that easily challenges those who dare review it.
VIDEO GAMES
Guitar World Magazine

Chicago Music Exchange unveils Player Jazzmaster in exclusive new Pacific Peach finish

Just last week, Fender joined forces with guitar retailer Chicago Music Exchange for a limited-edition run of Shell Pink Acoustasonic models. Now, the two have teamed up yet again, this time to create an eye-popping, Chicago Music Exchange-exclusive finish, Pacific Peach, for the Player Jazzmaster electric guitar. Inspired by classic...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Boss Katana 50 MKII review

BOSS Katana - 50 Mkii Combo... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Building on the enormous success of its predecessor, the Boss Katana 50 MKII is a 50W modelling amp, packed with a wide range of high-quality sounds and effects, as well as super useful everyday features, like USB and headphone out for recording and silent practice, one-touch reset recall, power amp input for using with modellers and profilers, and loads more.
ELECTRONICS
thexboxhub.com

Evertried Review

To quote the late, great Irish writer, Samuel Beckett. No matter. Try… Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better. Good, better, best. Never let it rest. ‘Til your good is better and your better is best. Whether coincidental or purely by chance, Evertried by developer...
VIDEO GAMES
chargervoice.com

Everhood Review

Most video games require an expansive team of talented members in order to make something even playable, let alone something fun or enjoyable. However, Everhood shows that even a small team is enough to make a fantastic video game. Everhood, or Everhood: An Ineffable Tale of the Inexpressible Divine Moments of Truth, is an adventure indie video game developed by Chris Nordgren and Jordi Roca, the only two developers working on the entire game. The game was released after a long and dedicated development cycle on March 4, 2021 on Microsoft Windows and the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Unplugged Review

I've been playing guitar for around a decade now but I've been playing rhythm games for much longer. This divide is always there in modern music games and how they commit is perhaps the most important part. The best games tend to take some of the most over-the-top caricatures and blend them with just enough reality to feel satisfying. You may never play the right notes but it at least follows the right pattern. Once it provides that, the rest of the fun is down to you.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

RainCity Review

The developers of RainCity, Cotton Game, had previously only dipped their toes into Xbox waters with Mr Pumpkin Adventure. 2021 seems to be changing that. They’ve trawled their inventory for Mr Pumpkin 2: Kowloon Walled City, and now we’re getting one of their more modern releases, RainCity. Keep ‘em coming.
VIDEO GAMES
Guitar World Magazine

Epiphone finally launches eagerly awaited B.B. King Lucille model

The model, which made its first appearance back in February in the hands of Emily Wolfe, features a Varitone switch, '60s Kalamazoo headstock and Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers. After it was initially teased way back in February earlier this year, and after Gibson announced it was headed for an October release date, Epiphone has finally unveiled the much-awaited B.B. King Lucille electric guitar.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

The history and origins of the iconic Maestro FZ-1 Fuzz-Tone

It’s dirty, saturated and a little scary. Today, a fuzz-saturated electric guitar or bass guitar is a staple in the genres of rock, grunge, metal, and more. But, before the 1960s, the mainstream music listener had rarely even heard guitar saturation beyond that of a dimed tube amplifier. Today, we’re...
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Ashdown launches Guy Pratt signature bass amp, the Interstellar-600

Ashdown has unveiled a new signature bass amp head for Guy Pratt, the Interstellar-600. The esteemed British bassist, who has played with everyone from Pink Floyd to Madonna and Gary Moore, has long favored customized Ashdown’s ABM 900 heads, and the new signature model is based on that amp. That...
ELECTRONICS

